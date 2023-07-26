Spain and Japan dominating Group C at 2023 Women’s World Cup

We now know the two teams that have advanced to the Round of 16 from Group C at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. After two dominant victories each, Spain and Japan have easily qualified for the knockout stage.

Spain

In the tournament to date, Spain has beaten Costa Rica 3-0 on July 21 and Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday. Five Spaniards have contributed toward the goal scoring so far. Forward Alba Redondo of Albacete and attacking midfielder Jennifer Hermoso of Madrid had two goals each in Spain’s win over Zambia. The other Spaniard who scored against Zambia was midfielder Teresa Abelleira of Pontevedra. Meanwhile, two Spaniards scored against Costa Rica. They were midfielder Aitana Bonmati of Vilanova i la Geltru and striker Esther Gonzalez of Huescar. Spain also was the beneficiary of an own goal against Costa Rica.

Japan

The Japanese defeated Zambia 5-0 on July 22 and Costa Rica 2-0 on Wednesday. Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa of Minimiashigara scored twice against Zambia, and leads the Japanese team in goal scoring to date. Meanwhile, the other Japanese goal scorers against Zambia were forwards Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka of Kawasaki City, and Jun Endo of Shirakawa. Meanwhile, the two Japanese players who scored against Costa Rica were midfielder Hikaru Naomoto of Ogori and forward Aoba Fujino of Tokyo.

Spain plays Japan next

Spain will play Japan for first place in Group C on Monday. The game will take place in Wellington, New Zealand. All-time, Spain has beaten Japan in three of four games, with the other game finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Monday Upset

After New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0, there was a feeling that they would beat the Philippines with ease on Monday. That was not the case as the Philippines upset New Zealand 1-0 on a goal by midfielder Sarina Bolden. Switzerland leads Group A with four points. Philippines and New Zealand each have three points, while Norway is last with one point.