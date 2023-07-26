Soccer

Spain and Japan dominating Group C at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jennifer Hermoso

We now know the two teams that have advanced to the Round of 16 from Group C at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. After two dominant victories each, Spain and Japan have easily qualified for the knockout stage.

Spain

In the tournament to date, Spain has beaten Costa Rica 3-0 on July 21 and Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday. Five Spaniards have contributed toward the goal scoring so far. Forward Alba Redondo of Albacete and attacking midfielder Jennifer Hermoso of Madrid had two goals each in Spain’s win over Zambia. The other Spaniard who scored against Zambia was midfielder Teresa Abelleira of Pontevedra. Meanwhile, two Spaniards scored against Costa Rica. They were midfielder Aitana Bonmati of Vilanova i la Geltru and striker Esther Gonzalez of Huescar. Spain also was the beneficiary of an own goal against Costa Rica.

Japan

The Japanese defeated Zambia 5-0 on July 22 and Costa Rica 2-0 on Wednesday. Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa of Minimiashigara scored twice against Zambia, and leads the Japanese team in goal scoring to date. Meanwhile, the other Japanese goal scorers against Zambia were forwards Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka of Kawasaki City, and Jun Endo of Shirakawa. Meanwhile, the two Japanese players who scored against Costa Rica were midfielder Hikaru Naomoto of Ogori and forward Aoba Fujino of Tokyo.

Spain plays Japan next

Spain will play Japan for first place in Group C on Monday. The game will take place in Wellington, New Zealand. All-time, Spain has beaten Japan in three of four games, with the other game finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Monday Upset

After New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0, there was a feeling that they would beat the Philippines with ease on Monday. That was not the case as the Philippines upset New Zealand 1-0 on a goal by midfielder Sarina Bolden. Switzerland leads Group A with four points. Philippines and New Zealand each have three points, while Norway is last with one point.

 

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Soccer

Soccer
khaled diddy messi.jpeg

Diddy, DJ Khaled, Camilla Cabello & Victoria Azarenka Among Stars That Watched Lionel Messi’s First Start at Inter Miami

Author image David Evans  •  6h
Soccer
Inter Miami’s Instagram Account Has Grown 1110% Since Messi Signing
Inter Miami’s Instagram Account Has Grown 1110% Since Messi Signing
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC To Play Manchester United In San Diego On Tuesday
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC To Play Manchester United In San Diego On Tuesday
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
Soccer
Ary Borges
Five takeaways from the first round of the group stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 25 2023
Soccer
Saudi Arabia Offers Kylian Mbappe $14.9 Million Per Week To Join ​​Al-Hilal
Saudi Arabia Offers Kylian Mbappe $14.9 Million Per Week To Join ​​Al-Hilal
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 24 2023
Soccer
France forward Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappé: PSG Accepts Record-Breaking Bid From Saudi Club Al Hilal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 24 2023
Soccer
sophia smith
Record-Breaking Viewership Figures for USA Women’s Soccer in 2023 World Cup
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top