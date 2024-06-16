Spain, Switzerland and Italy win on Day 2 of Euro 2024

Day two of Euro 2024 is now complete with three more games complete. Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in Group A action, and Spain beat Croatia 3-0 and Italy beat Albania 2-1 in Group B action.

Switzerland’s win over Hungary

Switzerland was in control against Hungary throughout this contest in Cologne. They scored the first two goals of the game, only to see Hungary pull within one, and then Switzerland scored a key insurance marker in the third minute of extra time in the second half.

The Swiss goal scorers were forward Kwadwo Duah, defensive midfielder Michel Aebischer of Fribourg and forward Breel Embolo of Basel. Duah, who plays professionally in Bulgaria, scored the opening goal of the game in the 12th minute, and Aebischer, who plays professionally for Bologna in Italy, scored the game-winner in the 45th minute. Both Duah and Aebischer scored their very first professional goals for Switzerland. Embolo, who plays for AS Monaco in Ligue 1, scored his 14th international goal for Switzerland. At the World Cup two years ago, Embolo scored for Switzerland in a 1-0 win over Cameroon and a 3-2 Switzerland win over Serbia.

Spain’s win over Croatia

Spain received goals from striker Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid in the 29th minute, midfielder Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain in the 32nd minute, and right back Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid in the second minute of extra time in the first half during their win in Berlin. Morata, who is from Madrid, scored his 36th international goal for Spain. Ruiz of Los Palacios y Villafranca scored his third international goal for Spain. Ruiz’s previous goals were the game-winner in a 5-0 win over Romania in Euro 2020 qualifying in Madrid on November 18, 2019, and Spain’s fourth goal in a 5-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland on June 8. For Carvajal of Leganes, that was his first international goal for Spain.

Italy’s win over Albania

In Italy’s win in Dortmund, it was Albania got on the board early as they scored within the first minute of the game, the fastest any team has got up 1-0 in European Championship history. However, Italy bounced back with a goal in the 11th minute by centre back Alessandro Bastoni of Casalmaggiore and a game-winning goal in the 16th minute by central midfielder Nicolo Barella of Cagliari. Bastoni, who plays for Inter Milan, scored his second international goal for Italy. Barella, who also plays for Inter Milan, scored his 10th international goal for Italy.