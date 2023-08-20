Spain wins 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain has won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Stadium Australia in Sydney. On Sunday, Spain got a goal in the 29th minute from Olga Carmona in a 1-0 win over England. It was the first time ever that Spain has won the Women’s World Cup. They have won one World Cup in men’s soccer. That came in 2010 when they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Second goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Carmona scored her second goal for Spain in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She previously scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday.

Seventh player to score a goal in the semifinal and final of the same Women’s World Cup

According to FOX Sports, Carmona became the seventh women’s soccer player ever to score a goal in the semifinal and final of the same Women’s World Cup. The other six are Linda Medalen of Sandnes, Norway (1991), Maren Meinert of Rheinhausen, Germany (2003), Alex Morgan of San Dimas, California, United States (2011), Abby Wambach of Rochester, New York, United States (2011), Homare Sawa of Tokyo, Japan (2011), and Carli Lloyd of Delran Township, New Jersey (2015). Medalen’s, Wambach’s and Morgan’s goals were not enough as they were unable to lead their nation to a Women’s World Cup title that year.

Third goal for Spain

Carmona now has three international goals for Spain. The first came on February 19, 2023 at the 2023 Cup of Nations. Carmona scored Spain’s first goal in a 3-2 loss to Australia at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

Who was the tournament MVP?

Aitana Bonmati of Vilanova i la Geltru received the honour. She had three goals as a midfielder for Spain. Bonmati scored once in a 3-0 Spain win over Costa Rica in the Group Stage, and two more times in a 5-1 Spain win over Switzerland in the round of 16.

Where will the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup be?

We do not know yet where the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be yet. The host city will be announced on May 17, 2024. Among the nations bidding are South Africa, Brazil, a joint bid between the United States and Mexico, and another joint bid between Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.