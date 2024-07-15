Soccer

Spain wins Euro 2024 and Argentina wins COPA America

Jeremy Freeborn
Lautaro Martinez

An exciting month of soccer came to an end on Sunday with Spain winning Euro 2024 and Argentina winning COPA America. In the first championship game, Spain defeated England 2-1 at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, and in the second championship game, Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Spain has now won the most European Soccer Championships with four. They previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012. Argentina has won 16 COPA America titles, also the most ever.

Who scored for Spain?

The two Spanish goal scorers were Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal. Williams scored in the 47th minute, and Oyarzabal scored in the 86th minute. Williams scored very early in the second half on a defensive miscue for Team England. Williams scored from 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest player to ever score in the European Soccer Championships. In the semifinals, Yamal was only 16 years old when he tied the game at one in a 2-1 Spain win over France.

Oyarzabal’s game-winner broke a 1-1 deadlock as England tied the game at one in the 73rd minute. Oyarzabal of Eibar scored on a perfect pass from left back Marc Cucurella of Alella.

For Williams, who is a winger from Athletico Bilbao in Spain’s La Liga, it was his fourth international goal for Spain in 22 games. It was also Williams’s second goal at Euro 2024, as he scored the 3-1 goal in Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia on June 30.

Oyarzabal was a substitute, who came into the game in the 68th minute. The winger for Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga scored his 12th goal in 37 games for Spain.

Who scored for Argentina?

The Argentinian hero was striker Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan. He now has 29 goals in 64 games internationally for Argentina. Martinez actually led Euro 2024 with five goals. Interestingly, three of Martinez’s five goals came off the bench.

 

Soccer
