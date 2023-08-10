The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off with the inaugural event at TPC Southwind on Thursday morning. This invitational tournament welcomes only the top 70 players from the FedEx Cup rankings. Beyond the substantial $20 million prize pool, this week’s competition is about more than just money.

In 2023, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will not implement a formal cut after Round 2. Instead, the cut will occur post-tournament, based on the players’ FedEx Cup points ranking. Players get into the playoffs with their existing points and continue to vie for points in the forthcoming two tournaments, with the ultimate goal of securing a coveted spot in the Tour Championship.

The triumphant golfer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship will amass a significant 2,000 points, solidifying their position in the standings and allowing them to leapfrog the competition in the rankings.

Top 50 Advance to BMW Championship

In the playoffs, only the top 50 performers will advance to the subsequent round, ensuring top players such as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy have a place in the upcoming BMW Championship.

However, a more exclusive group, comprising only the top 30 players, will progress to the Tour Championship scheduled for August 24-27th. The allocation of FedEx Cup points during the FedEx St. Jude Championship is pivotal, as it can dramatically alter the standings. Players on the lower end of the rankings can virtually secure their position in the Tour Championship with a triumphant performance this weekend.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Points Break Down

A unique facet of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship lies in its points distribution, which offers quadruple value compared to a regular PGA Tour event during the season.

Following the BMW Championship next week, only the top 30 players will advance to the Tour Championship.

While PGA Tour events are rated at a modest 500 points, the playoffs provide an opportunity for players to amass higher point totals. The winner at TPC Southwind will take home a whopping 2,000 points, essentially punching their ticket in the Tour Championship.

Currently, the 30th position in the FedEx Cup rankings holds 1,103.498 points, a statistic that is poised to undergo significant transformation in the ensuing weeks.

As the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship unfolds at TPC Southwind, the battle for points is as intense as the chase for the cash reward. The destiny of players’ postseason journey hinges on the accumulation of these FedEx Cup points, making each stroke, each putt, and each round a determinant of their trajectory in this high-stakes format.

Check out the chart below for the complete breakdown of the FedEx points for the 2023 St. Jude Championship.



Position Points Awarded 1 2,000 2 1,200 3 760 4 540 5 440 6 400 7 360 8 340 9 320 10 300 11 280 12 260 13 240 14 228 15 220 16 212 17 204 18 196 19 188 20 180 21 172 22 164 23 156 24 148 25 142 26 136 27 130 28 124 29 118 30 112 31 106 32 100 33 94 34 88 35 84 36 80 37 76 38 72 39 68 40 64 41 60 42 56 43 52 44 48 45 44 46 42 47 40 48 38 49 36 50 34 51 32 52 30 53 28 54 26 55 24 56 23 57 22 58 22 59 21 60 20 61 19 62 18 63 18 64 17 65 16 66 15 67 14.40 68 14 69 13 70 12 71 12

Golf Betting Guides 2023