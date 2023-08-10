Golf News and Rumors

St. Jude Championship 2023: FedEx Points Up for Grabs at TPC Southwind

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off with the inaugural event at TPC Southwind on Thursday morning. This invitational tournament welcomes only the top 70 players from the FedEx Cup rankings. Beyond the substantial $20 million prize pool, this week’s competition is about more than just money.

In 2023, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will not implement a formal cut after Round 2. Instead, the cut will occur post-tournament, based on the players’ FedEx Cup points ranking. Players get into the playoffs with their existing points and continue to vie for points in the forthcoming two tournaments, with the ultimate goal of securing a coveted spot in the Tour Championship.

The triumphant golfer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship will amass a significant 2,000 points, solidifying their position in the standings and allowing them to leapfrog the competition in the rankings.

Top 50 Advance to BMW Championship

In the playoffs, only the top 50 performers will advance to the subsequent round, ensuring top players such as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy have a place in the upcoming BMW Championship.

However, a more exclusive group, comprising only the top 30 players, will progress to the Tour Championship scheduled for August 24-27th. The allocation of FedEx Cup points during the FedEx St. Jude Championship is pivotal, as it can dramatically alter the standings. Players on the lower end of the rankings can virtually secure their position in the Tour Championship with a triumphant performance this weekend.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Points Break Down

A unique facet of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship lies in its points distribution, which offers quadruple value compared to a regular PGA Tour event during the season.

Following the BMW Championship next week, only the top 30 players will advance to the Tour Championship.

While PGA Tour events are rated at a modest 500 points, the playoffs provide an opportunity for players to amass higher point totals. The winner at TPC Southwind will take home a whopping 2,000 points, essentially punching their ticket in the Tour Championship.

Currently, the 30th position in the FedEx Cup rankings holds 1,103.498 points, a statistic that is poised to undergo significant transformation in the ensuing weeks.

As the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship unfolds at TPC Southwind, the battle for points is as intense as the chase for the cash reward. The destiny of players’ postseason journey hinges on the accumulation of these FedEx Cup points, making each stroke, each putt, and each round a determinant of their trajectory in this high-stakes format.

Check out the chart below for the complete breakdown of the FedEx points for the 2023 St. Jude Championship.

Position Points Awarded
1 2,000
2 1,200
3 760
4 540
5 440
6 400
7 360
8 340
9 320
10 300
11 280
12 260
13 240
14 228
15 220
16 212
17 204
18 196
19 188
20 180
21 172
22 164
23 156
24 148
25 142
26 136
27 130
28 124
29 118
30 112
31 106
32 100
33 94
34 88
35 84
36 80
37 76
38 72
39 68
40 64
41 60
42 56
43 52
44 48
45 44
46 42
47 40
48 38
49 36
50 34
51 32
52 30
53 28
54 26
55 24
56 23
57 22
58 22
59 21
60 20
61 19
62 18
63 18
64 17
65 16
66 15
67 14.40
68 14
69 13
70 12
71 12

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
