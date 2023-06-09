NHL News and Rumors

Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Carter Verhaeghe Scoring in OT, Clinching Game 3 For Florida Panthers

Jeff Hawkins
panthers defend net during game 3 of stanley cup finals (1)

Carter Verhaeghe scored at 4:27 of overtime Thursday, leading the Florida Panthers past the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at FLA Live Arena. The Panthers, who are 7-0 in extra sessions this postseason, needed to win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series.

Outplayed during the opening two games of the high-scoring series, the Panthers needed to take advantage of home ice …

Down 2-0 in the Cup finals, the Panthers sought to channel past glory to spark a series rally …

“Dan the Man” helped drum up South Florida support …

Two wins from hockey’s version of the Holy Grail, the Knights invaded a new land …

While on the road, the Golden Knights missed a party at home …

The Panthers were focused from the start …

Happy early Father’s Day, Brandon Montour, who went top shelf to open the scoring …

The Golden Knights generated just one shot on goal in the opening 14:12. After going more than 10 minutes without a SOG, the Golden Knights went on the offensive. They tied the score at 1-all on Mark Stone’s rebound off Shea Theodore’s shot …

Jonathan Marchessault cannot be stopped or contained, converting on the second period’s lone marker off a primary assist from Jack Eichel …

The duo does it again and makes team history …

With 11 goals in his past 10 games, Marchessault did a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to the Golden Knights’ postseason offense …

As the Golden Knights entered the third period, a strong 20 minutes away from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, the party back home continued to rage …

During a tightly defended third period, Vegas faithful were holding their collective breath …

Until Matthew Tkachuk took Vegas fans’ breath away with a late third-period tally, sending the game into overtime …

For Vegas fans, the equalizer with 2:13 remaining was tough to swallow …

On the first shot of overtime, Carter Verhaeghe made it even tougher for Vegas fans to stomach the Game 3 outcome …

For Florida fans, however, the comeback win was heartening …

The players on the Panthers’ bench had reason to celebrate …

The Panthers earned a franchise milestone and the party moved from Las Vegas to South Beach …

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

