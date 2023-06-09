Carter Verhaeghe scored at 4:27 of overtime Thursday, leading the Florida Panthers past the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at FLA Live Arena. The Panthers, who are 7-0 in extra sessions this postseason, needed to win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series.
Outplayed during the opening two games of the high-scoring series, the Panthers needed to take advantage of home ice …
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 8, 2023
Down 2-0 in the Cup finals, the Panthers sought to channel past glory to spark a series rally …
The series shifts to Sunrise for Game 3 — 27 years to the day since the Panthers’ first Stanley Cup Final home game (played at the Cats’ former home, Miami Arena).
— Dan D’Uva (@Dan_DUva) June 8, 2023
“Dan the Man” helped drum up South Florida support …
The legend @DanMarino kicking off Game 3 😼 pic.twitter.com/GIzJmO6Rmd
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023
Two wins from hockey’s version of the Holy Grail, the Knights invaded a new land …
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023
While on the road, the Golden Knights missed a party at home …
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023
The Panthers were focused from the start …
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023
Happy early Father’s Day, Brandon Montour, who went top shelf to open the scoring …
New dad strength unlocked 💪
Brandon Montour gets the Panthers on board early to get Game 3 started!pic.twitter.com/zvTrpN1x85
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 9, 2023
The Golden Knights generated just one shot on goal in the opening 14:12. After going more than 10 minutes without a SOG, the Golden Knights went on the offensive. They tied the score at 1-all on Mark Stone’s rebound off Shea Theodore’s shot …
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023
Jonathan Marchessault cannot be stopped or contained, converting on the second period’s lone marker off a primary assist from Jack Eichel …
LUCKY NUMBER 13 FOR JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT!@GoldenKnights | #UKnightTheRealm | #StanleyCup
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 9, 2023
The duo does it again and makes team history …
⚔️ SHARING HISTORY ⚔️@JMarchessault18 and @jackeichel both record their 23rd points of the #StanleyCup Playoffs on the same goal to set a new @GoldenKnights record! pic.twitter.com/cuXJAmEgqR
— NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2023
With 11 goals in his past 10 games, Marchessault did a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to the Golden Knights’ postseason offense …
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 8, 2023
As the Golden Knights entered the third period, a strong 20 minutes away from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, the party back home continued to rage …
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023
During a tightly defended third period, Vegas faithful were holding their collective breath …
Until Matthew Tkachuk took Vegas fans’ breath away with a late third-period tally, sending the game into overtime …
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023
For Vegas fans, the equalizer with 2:13 remaining was tough to swallow …
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023
On the first shot of overtime, Carter Verhaeghe made it even tougher for Vegas fans to stomach the Game 3 outcome …
THE FLORIDA PANTHERS WIN IT IN OVERTIME!
WE’VE GOT OURSELVES A SERIES.#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/RB0v2urQQJ
— AM 560 Sports WQAM (@560WQAM) June 9, 2023
For Florida fans, however, the comeback win was heartening …
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023
The players on the Panthers’ bench had reason to celebrate …
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023
The Panthers earned a franchise milestone and the party moved from Las Vegas to South Beach …
THE FIRST FLORIDA PANTHERS FINALS WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY!!!!!
And it’s a Carter Verhaeghe shot with a Tkachuk screen. Had to be #timetohunt pic.twitter.com/iPY8OXvjIA
— Bryan (@Metalpanthers) June 9, 2023