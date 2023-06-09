Carter Verhaeghe scored at 4:27 of overtime Thursday, leading the Florida Panthers past the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at FLA Live Arena. The Panthers, who are 7-0 in extra sessions this postseason, needed to win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series.

Outplayed during the opening two games of the high-scoring series, the Panthers needed to take advantage of home ice …

In our territory now. pic.twitter.com/hxjtA6qfp7 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 8, 2023

Down 2-0 in the Cup finals, the Panthers sought to channel past glory to spark a series rally …

The series shifts to Sunrise for Game 3 — 27 years to the day since the Panthers’ first Stanley Cup Final home game (played at the Cats’ former home, Miami Arena). Join @garylawless and me on @FoxSportsLV 98.9 FM / 1340 AM and @tunein, https://t.co/AqaDAj4FY0 📻 pic.twitter.com/KKCLD79N1G — Dan D’Uva (@Dan_DUva) June 8, 2023

“Dan the Man” helped drum up South Florida support …

The legend @DanMarino kicking off Game 3 😼 pic.twitter.com/GIzJmO6Rmd — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023

Two wins from hockey’s version of the Holy Grail, the Knights invaded a new land …

While on the road, the Golden Knights missed a party at home …

The Panthers were focused from the start …

Happy early Father’s Day, Brandon Montour, who went top shelf to open the scoring …

New dad strength unlocked 💪 Brandon Montour gets the Panthers on board early to get Game 3 started!pic.twitter.com/zvTrpN1x85 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 9, 2023

The Golden Knights generated just one shot on goal in the opening 14:12. After going more than 10 minutes without a SOG, the Golden Knights went on the offensive. They tied the score at 1-all on Mark Stone’s rebound off Shea Theodore’s shot …

that’s our captain! 👏 pic.twitter.com/G0cKYO3js2 — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023

Jonathan Marchessault cannot be stopped or contained, converting on the second period’s lone marker off a primary assist from Jack Eichel …

The duo does it again and makes team history …

⚔️ SHARING HISTORY ⚔️@JMarchessault18 and @jackeichel both record their 23rd points of the #StanleyCup Playoffs on the same goal to set a new @GoldenKnights record! pic.twitter.com/cuXJAmEgqR — NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2023

With 11 goals in his past 10 games, Marchessault did a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to the Golden Knights’ postseason offense …

Marchy getting carried out of soccer has become a common theme 😂 pic.twitter.com/uwczA7rAWH — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 8, 2023

As the Golden Knights entered the third period, a strong 20 minutes away from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, the party back home continued to rage …

During a tightly defended third period, Vegas faithful were holding their collective breath …

13:38 to go still up 2-1 this is your reminder to b r e a t h e — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023

Until Matthew Tkachuk took Vegas fans’ breath away with a late third-period tally, sending the game into overtime …

For Vegas fans, the equalizer with 2:13 remaining was tough to swallow …

*bites nails* — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2023

On the first shot of overtime, Carter Verhaeghe made it even tougher for Vegas fans to stomach the Game 3 outcome …

THE FLORIDA PANTHERS WIN IT IN OVERTIME! WE’VE GOT OURSELVES A SERIES.#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/RB0v2urQQJ — AM 560 Sports WQAM (@560WQAM) June 9, 2023

For Florida fans, however, the comeback win was heartening …

The players on the Panthers’ bench had reason to celebrate …

The Panthers earned a franchise milestone and the party moved from Las Vegas to South Beach …

THE FIRST FLORIDA PANTHERS FINALS WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY!!!!! And it’s a Carter Verhaeghe shot with a Tkachuk screen. Had to be #timetohunt pic.twitter.com/iPY8OXvjIA — Bryan (@Metalpanthers) June 9, 2023