Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts to Dominating Vegas Golden Knights Traveling To Sunshine State For Game 3

Jeff Hawkins
golden knights travel to florida for game 3 (1)

With the high-scoring Vegas Golden Knights possessing a 2-0 series lead over the reeling Florida Panthers, Tuesday was a travel day for the Stanley Cup participants. Game 3 is Thursday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Goden Knights treated their trek to the Sunshine State like a business trip …

The Golden Knights are becoming must-watch TV …

And some thought few fans outside of Florida and Nevada would care about this matchup …

A good bromance helps attract attention …

Down two games, the Panthers can look back at Cup history to restore some hope …

Despite Game 2’s lackluster outing, the Panthers’ backers have retained their confidence – for now …

Here are five keys to Game 3 …

The Panthers’ mindset entering Game 3 at home: ‘Rest … recover … be ready’ …

With 16 combined goals through two games, this is the highest scoring Cup final since 1982. Of course, Vegas’ 12 tallies are dominant in any language …

Mark Stone’s Game 2 effort deserves another look …

Jack Eichel has been performing like a playoff MVP. He’s adding scoring punch, playing defense and proving his toughness …

As the face of the Panthers, Matt Tkachuk needs to stay out of trouble …

Here’s an Interesting question …

Early betting odds for Thursday’s Game 3 have been released …

Vegas knows its task at hand …

Until then, Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill cannot truly relax …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
