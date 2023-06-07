With the high-scoring Vegas Golden Knights possessing a 2-0 series lead over the reeling Florida Panthers, Tuesday was a travel day for the Stanley Cup participants. Game 3 is Thursday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Goden Knights treated their trek to the Sunshine State like a business trip …

Taking our talents to South Beach 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/o4IlOQPiYd — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2023

The Golden Knights are becoming must-watch TV …

Monday, Stanley Cup Final TV Ratings:

2.445M: Panthers vs Golden Knights, Game 2 (TNT, TBS, truTV) Game 2 Comparisons

2022: 3.747M, TBL-COL (ABC)

2021: 1.649M, TBL-MTL (NBCSN)

2020: 1.137M, TBL-DAL (NBCSN)

2019: 3.386M, STL-BOS (NBCSN)

2018: 3.648M, WSH-VGK (NBCSN) pic.twitter.com/INAigNiyZC — NHL Zone (@Zone_NHL) June 6, 2023

And some thought few fans outside of Florida and Nevada would care about this matchup …

Where are all the people who said this would be the lowest rated Stanley Cup Final? 😴 pic.twitter.com/YMvwObEf6d — Jake (@RivardNHL) June 6, 2023

A good bromance helps attract attention …

Down two games, the Panthers can look back at Cup history to restore some hope …

In NHL history 16 teams have fallen behind 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals series and come back to win. In 2011 the Boston Bruins came back against the Vancouver Canucks. In 2009 the Pittsburgh Penguins came back against the Detroit Red Wings. It’s just two games. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/dcFFZcihSF — Adam Reid (@AdamReid_) June 6, 2023

Despite Game 2’s lackluster outing, the Panthers’ backers have retained their confidence – for now …

Here are five keys to Game 3 …

1️⃣ Penalties and power plays

2️⃣ A Hill to climb

3️⃣ Lundell’s quick strike

4️⃣ Off the rush

5️⃣ Update on Gudas@JamesonCoop‘s 5 Takeaways from Game 2. 📝 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 6, 2023

The Panthers’ mindset entering Game 3 at home: ‘Rest … recover … be ready’ …

“We want to rest, recover, and be ready to go on home ice. We’ll get a lot of energy from our home fans.”@jamesoncoop recaps Game 2 in Vegas » https://t.co/fHbzhQarAH pic.twitter.com/JfOcneXV2n — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 6, 2023

With 16 combined goals through two games, this is the highest scoring Cup final since 1982. Of course, Vegas’ 12 tallies are dominant in any language …

The Swedish call of William Karlsson’s assist on Michael Amadio’s goal is something to behold 🤌 @NHLsv pic.twitter.com/1SMXqsdQPu — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2023

Mark Stone’s Game 2 effort deserves another look …

A BEAUTIFUL HOCKEY SEQUENCE FROM MARK STONE‼️ pic.twitter.com/Q6GTPbVbN2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2023

Jack Eichel has been performing like a playoff MVP. He’s adding scoring punch, playing defense and proving his toughness …

Jack Eichel of The Las Vegas Golden Knights gets taken down by Matthew Tkachuk of The Florida Panthers during game 2 of The NHL Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/pvgv0I6gt8 — Historical Sports Goon (@goon_sports) June 6, 2023

As the face of the Panthers, Matt Tkachuk needs to stay out of trouble …

With 36 PIMs, Matt Tkachuk has the ninth most penalty minutes in the Stanley Cup Final in NHL history. After two games. He should have no problem hitting the record of 53 at this rate. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) June 6, 2023

Here’s an Interesting question …

Early betting odds for Thursday’s Game 3 have been released …

Vegas knows its task at hand …

2-0 lead but still 2 to go! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/waNdtIk5XY — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2023

Until then, Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill cannot truly relax …