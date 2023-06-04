NHL News and Rumors

Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Vegas Golden Knights Pounding Florida Panthers During Game 1

Defenseman Shea Theodore collected a goal and an assist and Jack Eichel registered two helpers Saturday, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers during the Stanley Cup finals opener. 

Game 1 meant it was time for Lord Stanley’s Cup to wake from its year-long hibernation …

Since it started in Las Vegas, it only made sense big stakes were involved …

Before the opening faceoff, Sin City was electric …

The Golden Knights looked ready to charge …

More than 2,500 miles away, the Panthers’ home area was filled with far-reaching support …

And the Panthers’ faithful had a lot to cheer about during an early penalty kill …

Scoring the series-opening goal was an appropriate way for Eric Staal to celebrate a playoff milestone …

Coming back to haunt former teammates …

After 20 minutes …


The save of the series, already …

The best blue-line moves of the series, already …

With 11 seconds left in the second period, the Duke came to the rescue …

After 40 minutes …


Zach Whitecloud put the Fortress on cloud nine, netting what proved to be the game-winning goal …

Hands of Stone …

The many faces of Stone …

With the Panthers’ net exposed, Reilly Smith capped the Game 1 scoring …

After 60 minutes …

Game 1 proved to be a grand opening Knight …

Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
Jeff Hawkins

