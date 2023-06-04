Defenseman Shea Theodore collected a goal and an assist and Jack Eichel registered two helpers Saturday, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers during the Stanley Cup finals opener.

Game 1 meant it was time for Lord Stanley’s Cup to wake from its year-long hibernation …

Rise and shine. pic.twitter.com/9qwebWHhYc — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) April 17, 2023

Since it started in Las Vegas, it only made sense big stakes were involved …

VGK Owner Bill Foley has partnered with @FlaPanthers Owner Vincent Viola to donate $100,000 to military families following the 2023 #StanleyCup Final. The owner of the winning team will choose a Veterans Service Organization to accept the donation. 😊🇺🇸https://t.co/aPKkYUBfIf — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 3, 2023

Before the opening faceoff, Sin City was electric …

The Golden Knights looked ready to charge …

More than 2,500 miles away, the Panthers’ home area was filled with far-reaching support …

No other place to be 😼 pic.twitter.com/WYOn4f1uDD — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 4, 2023

And the Panthers’ faithful had a lot to cheer about during an early penalty kill …

Scoring the series-opening goal was an appropriate way for Eric Staal to celebrate a playoff milestone …

Tonight marks Stanley Cup Playoffs game No. 💯 for Eric Staal! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ugMAzdLjZl — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 4, 2023

Coming back to haunt former teammates …

the former Florida Panther ties it up 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UytZ12Sb6p — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 4, 2023

After 20 minutes …



The save of the series, already …

ADIN BLEEPING HILL 😤 pic.twitter.com/6a7quzafMu — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 4, 2023

The best blue-line moves of the series, already …

WOW THEO JUST WOW 🥵 pic.twitter.com/rXO1o4HZUg — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 4, 2023

With 11 seconds left in the second period, the Duke came to the rescue …

BARKY WINS IT, DUKE FINISHES IT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hs2ZEQQkHj — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 4, 2023

After 40 minutes …

All even through two! pic.twitter.com/EVeQzJlGG8 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 4, 2023



Zach Whitecloud put the Fortress on cloud nine, netting what proved to be the game-winning goal …

Hands of Stone …

The many faces of Stone …

With the Panthers’ net exposed, Reilly Smith capped the Game 1 scoring …

REILLY SMITH WITH THE EMPTY NETTER!!! IT’S 5-2 GOLDEN KNIGHTS!!! pic.twitter.com/GOkYGt4DJw — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 4, 2023

After 60 minutes …

Shea Theodore and @jackeichel register two points apiece and the @GoldenKnights pick up the victory in Game 1! 🏒 #StanleyCup NHL x @Discover pic.twitter.com/i0xESk5mUU — NHL (@NHL) June 4, 2023

Game 1 proved to be a grand opening Knight …