Defenseman Shea Theodore collected a goal and an assist and Jack Eichel registered two helpers Saturday, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers during the Stanley Cup finals opener.
Game 1 meant it was time for Lord Stanley’s Cup to wake from its year-long hibernation …
Since it started in Las Vegas, it only made sense big stakes were involved …
VGK Owner Bill Foley has partnered with @FlaPanthers Owner Vincent Viola to donate $100,000 to military families following the 2023 #StanleyCup Final. The owner of the winning team will choose a Veterans Service Organization to accept the donation.
Before the opening faceoff, Sin City was electric …
The Golden Knights looked ready to charge …
More than 2,500 miles away, the Panthers’ home area was filled with far-reaching support …
And the Panthers’ faithful had a lot to cheer about during an early penalty kill …
First goal of the 2023 #StanleyCup Final was a shortyyy
Scoring the series-opening goal was an appropriate way for Eric Staal to celebrate a playoff milestone …
Tonight marks Stanley Cup Playoffs game No. 💯 for Eric Staal!
Coming back to haunt former teammates …
After 20 minutes …
The save of the series, already …
The best blue-line moves of the series, already …
With 11 seconds left in the second period, the Duke came to the rescue …
After 40 minutes …
Zach Whitecloud put the Fortress on cloud nine, netting what proved to be the game-winning goal …
ZACH WHITECLOUD!!!
Hands of Stone …
Out of the air and into the net.
The many faces of Stone …
With the Panthers’ net exposed, Reilly Smith capped the Game 1 scoring …
After 60 minutes …
Shea Theodore and @jackeichel register two points apiece and the @GoldenKnights pick up the victory in Game 1!
Game 1 proved to be a grand opening Knight …
