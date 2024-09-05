Steelers Sign Cameron Heyward to Three-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have solidified a major part of their defensive line. The team has inked a three-year contract extension with star lineman, Cameron Heyward. The deal is for $45 million and $16 million in full guaranteed money. On top of this, $29 million of the new deal is in new money. These negotiations have been going on for a couple of months now, but finally came to a close right before the regular season.

“There’s certain guys that are one-helmet guys, and I want to be one of those one-helmet guys,” Heyward, 35, said in June amid contract negotiations. “And there’s a hunger and desire there, but that doesn’t mean just hanging it up and calling it a career. To me, I think I got more bullets to fire, and I’m excited to do that.”

Heyward is one of the best players on the Steelers’ impressive defensive unit. An impressive feat considering he is reaching the twilight years of his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension With Cameron Heyward

Cameron Heyward’s Impact

For his career, Heyward has logged 80.5 sacks, 121 tackles for a loss, 647 combined tackles, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 47 passes defended or deflected throughout his 13-year career. Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated him as a top-five defensive lineman entering this year despite an injury-riddled 2023 season. Heyward is still a six-time Pro-Bowler, three-time All-Pro defensive lineman, and was also the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner. He has been a key staple for the Steelers’ defensive line ever since the 2011 season. Without his leadership and veteran voice, the Steelers defense is not as dominant as it has been the last couple of seasons. The team knows they need as many key contributors as possible for this coming season. As a result, they wasted little time in solidifying their defensive front.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers Play Spoiler in the Competitive AFC North?

The Steelers play in the toughest division in football. The AFC North. One can argue they are the favorites to come in last in the division. Especially with the question marks at the quarterback position. Still, head coach, Mike Tomlin, has never finished with a losing record. Not to mention, the organization has a sense of pride in always being competitive, a sense that is lacking within some organizations in the NFL. All in all, this season will tell us a lot about what direction the Steelers are heading for the future.