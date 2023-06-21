In a shocking revelation, Steve Lemke, the assistant bowling coach of the Stephen F. Austin University, chose to resign from his position following the discovery of an extramarital affair with a student-athlete from his team. An astounding twist? His wife, Amber Lemke, is the head coach of the same bowling team.

A highly controversial character, Steve Lemke offered a peculiar rationale for his actions, which has drawn widespread attention. “I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen,” he proclaimed. “There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken.”

Despite Steve’s claim, the university’s administration, represented by Ryan Ivey, the director of athletics, begged to differ. The affair, in fact, violated the school’s regulations about relationships, leading Steve to be presented with a resign-or-be-fired ultimatum. “He’s not working here anymore,” Ivey confirmed, highlighting that Steve opted for resignation.

Wife Discovers Text Leading to Affair Confession

The discovery of the affair itself is straight out of a drama script. Amber Lemke came across a text on Steve’s phone, leading to the uncloaking of his secret. Steve detailed the text, saying, “It was just about how amazing I am, basically, in general perspective.” As his wife probed further, he ultimately confessed the truth.

It’s also worth noting that Steve’s narrative around his familial responsibilities is remarkably questionable. He spoke of his past as a stay-at-home dad, juggling his children’s care and running practices while Amber was away coaching the team. His argument? This balance of responsibilities made him feel underappreciated, implying that it somehow justified his unethical behavior.

Steve’s statements not only lack remorse, but they also exhibit an alarming level of nonchalance regarding his moral lapse.

It’s important to note that Amber Lemke, who has been with the school since the 2011-12 academic year, remains at her post as the head coach. Meanwhile, Steve and Amber are reportedly in the process of divorce, and the student-athlete involved will not return to the team.

The Stephen F. Austin bowling team, a well-renowned team with NCAA championships in 2016 and 2019, continues its journey, striving to recover from this blow to its reputation.

