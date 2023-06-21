NCAA

Stephen F. Austin Assistant Bowling Coach Steve Lemke Resigns After Affair With Player While His WIFE Was Head Coach

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
steve amber lemke

In a shocking revelation, Steve Lemke, the assistant bowling coach of the Stephen F. Austin University, chose to resign from his position following the discovery of an extramarital affair with a student-athlete from his team. An astounding twist? His wife, Amber Lemke, is the head coach of the same bowling team.

Assistant Bowling Coach Offers Bizarre Defense for Extramarital Affair

A highly controversial character, Steve Lemke offered a peculiar rationale for his actions, which has drawn widespread attention. “I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen,” he proclaimed. “There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken.”

Despite Steve’s claim, the university’s administration, represented by Ryan Ivey, the director of athletics, begged to differ. The affair, in fact, violated the school’s regulations about relationships, leading Steve to be presented with a resign-or-be-fired ultimatum. “He’s not working here anymore,” Ivey confirmed, highlighting that Steve opted for resignation.

Wife Discovers Text Leading to Affair Confession

The discovery of the affair itself is straight out of a drama script. Amber Lemke came across a text on Steve’s phone, leading to the uncloaking of his secret. Steve detailed the text, saying, “It was just about how amazing I am, basically, in general perspective.” As his wife probed further, he ultimately confessed the truth.

It’s also worth noting that Steve’s narrative around his familial responsibilities is remarkably questionable. He spoke of his past as a stay-at-home dad, juggling his children’s care and running practices while Amber was away coaching the team. His argument? This balance of responsibilities made him feel underappreciated, implying that it somehow justified his unethical behavior.

Steve’s statements not only lack remorse, but they also exhibit an alarming level of nonchalance regarding his moral lapse.

It’s important to note that Amber Lemke, who has been with the school since the 2011-12 academic year, remains at her post as the head coach. Meanwhile, Steve and Amber are reportedly in the process of divorce, and the student-athlete involved will not return to the team.

The Stephen F. Austin bowling team, a well-renowned team with NCAA championships in 2016 and 2019, continues its journey, striving to recover from this blow to its reputation.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NCAA News
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAA

NCAA
money college sports

College Sports Finances: Top 10 Most Profitable NCAA D1 Athletic Departments in Public Schools in 2022

Author image David Evans  •  Jun 19 2023
NCAA
cavinder twins 5
The “Hot Girls Problem”: NIL Opportunities and College Athletes
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 13 2023
NCAA
Deion Sanders
Which Teams Might Follow If Colorado Buffaoles & Arizona Wildcats Leave the PAC-12 for Big 12?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 6 2023
NCAA
o3olhffjqogwrqhvxnqb
2023 Women’s College World Series: Super Regional Schedule Set
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2023
NCAA
ncaa transfer portal
March Madness 2023: No Top Seeds In Elite Eight For First Time Ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2023
NCAA
Drew Timme
March Madness 2023: Who is the top scorer on each Sweet 16 Team?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 23 2023
NCAA
ncaa baseball establish shot (1)
Brown’s Olivia Pichardo Becomes First Female To Play In NCAA D-I Baseball Game
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top