Struggles at Wimbledon continue for Iga Swiatek

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Iga Swiatek of Poland is the world number one. She is a dominant player who has won five grand slam titles in the last five years. However, there is no doubt that Swiatek is significantly more comfortable on clay and hard court than grass. Of her five grand slam wins, four have come at the French Open, (and the other at the United States Open) while her best result at Wimbledon has only been the quarterfinals where she reached in 2023. Of Swiatek’s 22 WTA titles, 12 have been on hard court, and 10 have been on clay. Swiatek has not yet won a WTA title on grass.

Third round loss at Wimbledon in 2024

Swiatek got off to a great start on Court 1 at Wimbledon on Saturday, but after the first set played abysmal. As a result, she lost 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. The most notable statistic was forehand groundstroke unforced errors. Swiatek had 28, and Putintseva only had three.

Putintseva’s first win over Swiatek

Putintseva had played Swiatek four times in the past, with Swiatek coming through with four victories. Swiatek won 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the 2021 Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3 on New Year’s Eve, 2022, in the round robin of the United Cup in Australia, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round of the 2024 Indian Wells tournament, and 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open.

One of two Kazakhstan women’s players left

Putintseva is one of two Kazakhstan players left in the women’s singles draw at Wimbledon. The other is Elena Rybakina, the fourth seed, who won Wimbledon in 2022. Rybakina. meanwhile, clobbered Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, 6-0, 6-1 in the third round on Saturday. This match had significance because it was the only singles match on the men’s side or women’s side that featured two grand slam champions. Next up for Putintseva in the fourth round is the 13th seed, Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion. Next up for Rybakina is the 17th seed, Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.

 

 

 

 

