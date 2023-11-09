It may be a small sample size, but in the hours after the Carolina Panthers completed their 2023 NFL Draft last April, three SI.com writers praised the picks, presenting the front office with passing grades of A, A- and B.

Well, in hindsight, the rookies’ contributions have proven to be limited, at best, for the 1-7 Panthers, who dropped their first six games. They travel to face the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday night.

Through eight games, here are the midseason grades for the Panthers’ 2023 five-member draft class: quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, outside linebacker DJ Johnson, guard Chandler Zavala and safety Jammie Robinson.

Your 2023 Carolina #Panthers final NFL Draft class. How are we feeling? pic.twitter.com/7z65iYEqNt — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) April 29, 2023

Quarterback Bryce Young, First Round (No. 1 Overall)

Do the Panthers have buyer’s remorse? Publically, coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown Have parroted the company line: The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama remains the future of the franchise.

Young’s baptism under fire has done little but leave burns. Anointed the starter last July, Young has underwhelmed, going 1-6 in his seven starts. He missed Week 3 with an ankle injury.

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud remains the heavy favorite (-525) to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

Young, meanwhile, is left figuring out how he threw two pick-sixes last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. While his offensive line play has arguably been the Panthers’ biggest disappointment, Young, who has as many interceptions (seven) as he has TD passes, earned one fourth-quarter comeback win, but he has yet to “carry the offense” consistently.

Grade: D.

49 YARD TOUCHDOWN THROW FROM BRYCE YOUNG🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PDbZPciCUl — JustinFieldsIsDaddy (@JustinFieldsHot) November 5, 2023

Wide Receiver Jonathan Mingo, Second Round (39th Overall)

Mingo earned a starting job out of training camp and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said during his Tuesday press conference that the “emergence” of Mingo is keeping him on the field. Even if his production has been pedestrian.

In eight games, the former Ole Miss standout amassed 19 catches for 195 yards. He still seeks his first NFL TD.

Outside of a 40-yard reception against the Houston Texans on Oct. 29, Mingo has yet to establish himself as a downfield presence for Young.

Grade: C.

Jonathan Mingo’s feel for the field just isn’t there right now imo. This was an example of him floating toward the defender instead of sitting down, where Bryce anticipated he would/should. Little things when your offense already struggles with spacing. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/XjNqOzkeG4 — Ricky Raines (@rickyboboddy) November 6, 2023

Outside Linebacker DJ Johnson, Third Round (80th Overall)

Surprising many draft insiders, the Panthers traded up to select an above=age prospect whose draft status spiked as a senior at Oregon, despite a post-game, on-field altercation with a fan.

At 25 years old, Johnson was inactive for the Panthers’ first three games. Mounting positional injuries have given Johnson a chance and likely will start Thursday with Brian Burns (concussion) sidelined.

Appearing mostly on special teams the five games, Johnson was credited with seven tackles (one solo).

Grade: C.

Fun clip from the #Panthers defense vs Colts. The obvious: Brian Burns 🕷️ dude is so quick. Probably don’t wanna let him through untouched but what do I know? Also: show love to DJ Johnson maintaining the edge and getting involved, + smart, disciplined play from Jammie 👀 pic.twitter.com/l8VCPClIu3 — Ricky Raines (@rickyboboddy) November 8, 2023

Guard Chandler Zavala, Fourth Round (114th Overall)

Taking advantage of preseason injuries, Zavala earned the No. 1 role during training camp. Starting the first five games, the N.C. State product suffered a scary neck injury against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 8.

He missed the next week and over the past two games, Zavala dressed, but has been passed on the depth chart.

Grade: C-.

Promising sign as Chandler Zavala gives a thumbs up while being carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1iOQcfv8qe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

Safety Jammie Robinson, Fifth Round (145th Overall)

Coming out of Florida State, Robinson was nabbed to add rotational depth to the Panthers’ secondary. He has done that.

Appearing in seven games, Robinson compiled nine tackles (five solo).

Seven of those tackles have come over the past two games when injuries provided an opportunity for Robinson to assume a bigger role.

Grade: C+.

Speaking of Jammie Robinson – I thought he played well & with confidence in his defensive snaps on Sunday. Involved in a few tackles – played all from in the box and slot. Play was negated by an ineligible downfield, but I like the read and react here from 22. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/Wr29d8cUSw — Ricky Raines (@rickyboboddy) November 8, 2023