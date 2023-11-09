NFL News and Rumors

Struggling Carolina Panthers’ 2023 Draft Class Not Making Grade During NFL Season’s 1st Half

Jeff Hawkins
It may be a small sample size, but in the hours after the Carolina Panthers completed their 2023 NFL Draft last April, three SI.com writers praised the picks, presenting the front office with passing grades of A, A- and B.

Well, in hindsight, the rookies’ contributions have proven to be limited, at best, for the 1-7 Panthers, who dropped their first six games. They travel to face the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday night.

Through eight games, here are the midseason grades for the Panthers’ 2023 five-member draft class: quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, outside linebacker DJ Johnson, guard Chandler Zavala and safety Jammie Robinson.

Quarterback Bryce Young, First Round (No. 1 Overall)

Do the Panthers have buyer’s remorse? Publically, coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown Have parroted the company line: The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama remains the future of the franchise.

Young’s baptism under fire has done little but leave burns. Anointed the starter last July, Young has underwhelmed, going 1-6 in his seven starts. He missed Week 3 with an ankle injury.

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud remains the heavy favorite (-525) to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

Young, meanwhile, is left figuring out how he threw two pick-sixes last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. While his offensive line play has arguably been the Panthers’ biggest disappointment, Young, who has as many interceptions (seven) as he has TD passes, earned one fourth-quarter comeback win, but he has yet to “carry the offense” consistently.

Grade: D.

Wide Receiver Jonathan Mingo, Second Round (39th Overall)

Mingo earned a starting job out of training camp and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said during his Tuesday press conference that the “emergence” of Mingo is keeping him on the field. Even if his production has been pedestrian.

In eight games, the former Ole Miss standout amassed 19 catches for 195 yards. He still seeks his first NFL TD.

Outside of a 40-yard reception against the Houston Texans on Oct. 29, Mingo has yet to establish himself as a downfield presence for Young.

Grade: C.

Outside Linebacker DJ Johnson, Third Round (80th Overall)

Surprising many draft insiders, the Panthers traded up to select an above=age prospect whose draft status spiked as a senior at Oregon, despite a post-game, on-field altercation with a fan.

At 25 years old, Johnson was inactive for the Panthers’ first three games. Mounting positional injuries have given Johnson a chance and likely will start Thursday with Brian Burns (concussion) sidelined.

Appearing mostly on special teams the five games, Johnson was credited with seven tackles (one solo).

Grade: C.

Guard Chandler Zavala, Fourth Round (114th Overall)

Taking advantage of preseason injuries, Zavala earned the No. 1 role during training camp. Starting the first five games, the N.C. State product suffered a scary neck injury against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 8.

He missed the next week and over the past two games, Zavala dressed, but has been passed on the depth chart.

Grade: C-.

Safety Jammie Robinson, Fifth Round (145th Overall)

Coming out of Florida State, Robinson was nabbed to add rotational depth to the Panthers’ secondary. He has done that.

Appearing in seven games, Robinson compiled nine tackles (five solo).

Seven of those tackles have come over the past two games when injuries provided an opportunity for Robinson to assume a bigger role.

Grade: C+.

NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top