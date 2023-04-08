Golf News and Rumors

Sunday's Forecast Is Finally Expected To Be Dry At The Masters

Wendi Oliveros
Masters 5

The weather has been a big story at The Masters.

The second and third rounds could not be finished because of the conditions.

The good news is that dry weather and less wind are expected for Sunday’s final round(s).

No one finished his third round today so it will be 18+ holes of golf on tap for everyone on Easter Sunday.

That means golf fans could get their Easter wish of nearly 12 hours of Masters action.

CBS is airing a live broadcast of the final round from 2:00 PM EDT to 7:00 PM EDT.

The top two golfers on the leaderboard are Brooks Koepka at -13, and Jon Rahm at -9.

Amateur Sam Bennett continues to hang in there in third place at -6.

This trio completed only 6 holes of golf on Saturday so 30 holes will be on the slate for them on Sunday.

Golfers Wearing Winter Clothes

The calendar says spring, but it did not look that way on Saturday at Augusta National.

Seeing golfers in winter hats, gloves, and warm clothes is very odd.

This comes a day after the trees fell on 17 with the wind gusts.

This year’s Masters has been anything but normal.

Tiger Made The Cut But Is Hurting

For anyone who thought Tiger Woods was kidding when he said that it may be his final Masters, it is definitely possible.

The good news is that he made the cut for the 23rd consecutive time, but the bad news is the weather is making it very difficult for him to walk without a grimace or a limp.

He is grinding it out as only he can do.

Even an ordinary activity like reaching down to get the ball out of the hole was difficult for Tiger in this weather.

It Could Be Anyone’s Green Jacket

In normal conditions, the golfers at the top of the leaderboard would hold the advantage.

And while they still are very capable of winning, the disadvantage is they were the final group on Saturday and finished the least amount of holes.

That means they will be golfing more than anyone else who made the cut on Sunday.

If Koepka or Rahm get in a groove, either could run away with it.

But the opposite could happen too, a sloppy finish to the third round could mean trouble for the final round.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top