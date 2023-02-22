Golf News and Rumors

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry Top Honda Classic Power Rankings

Gia Nguyen
The West Coast Swing is over but the PGA Tour heads to Florida for a month of competition in the Sunshine State. This week the PGA Tour heads over the Palm Beach Gardens for the 2023 Honda Classic.

While the rest of the Tour preps for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, some players are looking to punch their ticket in at the Honda Classic. However, there are a few top 25 players probably looking to get into shape this weekend including Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry, woh top the Honda Classic power rankings.

Honda Classic Power Rankings

Sungjae Im finds himself at the top of the PGA Tour power rankings ahead of the Honda Classic.

At +900 odds, Im will also be the overwhelming favorite to win the Honda Classic against what is expected to be a soft field this weekend.

Im has found a lot of success at PGA National, which is one of his main target courses every year. He broke through in 2020 for his first win and backed it up in 2021 with a T8 performance.

On the other hand, Shane Lowry is looking for his first win at the Honda Classic. He seems to have a lot of unfinished business at PGA National.

With a runner up spot last year, Lowry returns to Palm Beach Gardens with one goal in mind. He’s coming off a red hot T14 performance at the Genesis Invitational and will be one to watch heading down the stretch on Sunday.

J.T Pston, Thomas Detry, Webb Simpson, and Min Woo Lee are among other notable names in the power rankings this week.

Check out the top 15 Honda Classic power rankings below.

  • Sungjae Im
  • Shane Lowry
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Chris Kirk
  • Billy Horschel
  • Sepp Straka
  • Adam Svensson
  • Harris English
  • Robby Shelton
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Lee Hodges
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Alex Noren
  • Danny Willett
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
