Tatiana Suarez is set to take on Virna Jandiroba on August 5th at UFC Fight Night, which is rumored to be held in Nashville, TN. This highly anticipated fight has fans excited to see two talented fighters go head-to-head in the octagon.

Tatiana Suarez is a former Olympic wrestler who has made a name for herself in the UFC. She has an undefeated record of 9-0 and is known for her elite grappling skills which was on full display in her last fight.

In her comeback fight after being out for almost four years, she competed at 125 lbs to get acclimated to cutting weight again. She went in there absolutely dominated a tough flyweight in Montana De La Rosa where she finished her via 2nd round guillotine choke. Suarez will need to work extensively on her cardio if she wants to come out on top against Jandiroba as they should be tons of grappling in this matchup.

Virna Jandiroba is a Brazilian fighter with a record of 19-3-0. She is known for her submission skills being a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion and has won 13 of her fights by submission. Jandiroba will be looking to use her grappling skills to take down Suarez and submit her. This would be the biggest win of Jandiroba’s career and could put her right into the title talks if she can take Suarez’s 0 from her.

This fight is expected to be a battle between two skilled grapplers. Suarez will need to work on her cardio if she wants to keep up with Jandiroba’s pace. Jandiroba is relentless in her pursuit of the takedown and dominant positions on the mat as we saw against Marina Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Jandiroba will need to be careful not to get caught in Suarez’s takedowns and ground-and-pound as Suarez has some of the best top control in the entire straweight division. Suarez’s striking also has been improving a lot over the years and can certainly win this fight on the feet.

Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba are both talented fighters who are ready to take on each other in the octagon. Fans are excited to see these two skilled grapplers go head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting fight between two top-ranked competitors. This fight is sure to be one that the fight fans in Nashville, Tennessee will sure be going crazy about!