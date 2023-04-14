Tennis News and Rumors

Taylor Fritz Defeats 2-Time Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas And Advances To Monte-Carlo Masters Semifinal

Wendi Oliveros
America’s top-ranked male tennis player, Taylor Fritz, is showing that he has a viable clay court game.

Fritz defeated two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to earn a trip to the semifinals.

Tsitsipas is the back-to-back champion winning the tournament in 2021 and 2022.

This is a huge statement victory for Fritz since American men are not traditionally known for being top-notch clay court players.

He next faces Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

Fritz And Rune Pull Out Of Doubles

There will not be an opportunity for Fritz to contend for both singles and doubles titles.

Fritz and his partner Holger Rune withdrew from the doubles competition.

Rune won his quarterfinal singles match against Daniil Medvedev and will take on Jannik Sinner in the other semifinal match.

Fritz and Rune were a fun team to watch, and hopefully, we see more of them in doubles in the future.

Is The Changing Of The Guard Upon Us?

With the performance of the younger generation at this tournament, it is not hard to reach the conclusion that Magnus Norman has reached.

Norman is a former player and the current coach of Stan Wawrinka.

He believes there will be a new Grand Slam champion in 2023.

Roger has retired, and Rafael Nadal is dealing with injuries.

Novak Djokovic is always tough, but he was surprisingly ousted in Monte Carlo by 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Norman said:

“You have a whole new generation knocking on the door, lead by Alcaraz who already won a Slam. Zverev is coming back, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Felix (Aliassime) is playing really well, Sinner of course. I do expect a new Grand Slam champion in 2023.”

Norman is not wrong, and Italian Jannik Sinner is definitely a name to watch in the group he mentions because he has consistently played great tennis in 2023.

The fact is that Nadal and Djokovic have not played a lot of tennis in 2023, and the younger generation has been grinding it out at all of the tournaments.

This could lead to a surprise at Roland Garros in May especially if 14-time champion Rafael Nadal continues to delay his return to competitive tennis because the hip injury is lingering.

In the meantime, watch Fritz, Rublev, Rune, and Sinner in the Monte Carlo semifinals on Saturday, April 15, and the final will follow on Sunday, April 16.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
