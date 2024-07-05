Ten Americans in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon

The third round of Wimbledon will get under way on Friday. In the draw are five American men and five American women. Let’s see who are left.

Five American Men

The five American men in round three are the 12th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey; the 13th seed Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California; the 14th seed and 2023 United States Open semifinalist Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia; the 29th seed and 2022 United States Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland; and Brandon Nakashima of San Diego, California.

Paul is coming off a gruelling five set win over Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen (4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4), and will next face the 23rd seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. Like Paul, Shelton also needed five sets to win his second round match as he defeated South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

Nakashima has already beat a seeded player in the 18th seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina (6-2, 6-3, 6-4), and will next face another seeded opponent, the 16th seed, Ugo Humbert of France. Fritz’s next opponent is the 24th seed, Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.

Five American Women

The five American women in round three are the 2023 United States Open champion and second seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, the 2022 Australian Open finalist and 11th seed Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida, the 2017 United States Open finalist and 12th seed Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois, the 19th seed Emma Navarro of New York City, and Bernarda Para of Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

Gauff will next play British qualifier Sonay Kartal, the 298th ranked player in the world. Collins, meanwhile, just beat a qualifier in the second round, Dalma Galfi of Hungary, 6-3, 6-4. Pera just upset the 23rd seed Caroline Garcia of France, the 2022 United States Open semifinalist, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and will next play Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champion, in round three.

Keys’s most notable win came in round one as she beat Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-4, 7-6. Last but not least, Navarro delivered a massive second round win over four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan, 6-4, 6-1. Osaka won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.