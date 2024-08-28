Ten intriguing second round matches at 2024 US Open

With the first round complete, the second round of the 2024 United States Open starts Tuesday. Here are 10 intriguing matches.

Men

(5) Daniil Medvedev–RUS vs. Fabian Marozsan–HUN

Here we have the 2021 United States Open champion in Medvedev, against Marozsan, who reached the third round of Cincinnati and the Australian Open. This is their first ever meeting.

(7) Hubert Hurkacz–POL vs. Jordan Thompson–AUS

Hurkacz reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021. Thompson reached the third round of Cincinnati. This is their first ever meeting.

(8) Casper Ruud–NOR vs. Gael Monfils–FRA

Ruud reached the finals of the United States Open in 2022, and the French Open in 2022 and 2023. Monfils reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2008 and the United States Open in 2016. Ruud and Monfils have beaten each other once. Monfils won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second round of Ecuador, and Ruud won 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the fourth round of Indian Wells this year.

(12) Taylor Fritz–USA vs. Matteo Berrettini–ITA

Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year and the United States Open last year. Berrettini reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2021. Fritz has won the three prior meetings. He won 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 in the 2019 Davis Cup Final, 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of the 2021 Indian Wells, and 7-6, 7-6 in the final of the 2023 United Cup.

(13) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Roberto Bautista Agut–ESP

Shelton reached the semifinals of the United States Open last year. Bautista Agut made the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019. Shelton won their only prior matchup, 6-2, 7-6, 7-5 in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

(18) Lorenzo Musetti–ITA vs. Miomir Kecmanovic–SRB

Musetti reached the semifinals of Wimbledon this year. Kecmanovic reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January. Musetti has won two of three prior matches. Musetti won 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of Naples in 2022 and 7-6, 6-0 in the first round of Monte Carlo in 2023. Kecmanovic won 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 in the 2023 Davis Cup semifinals.

(29) Francisco Cerundolo–ARG vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry–ARG

In this intriguing all-Argentina battle, Cerundolo is the seeded player, but is more of a clay court specialist. An upset could happen here.

Women

(3) Coco Gauff–USA vs. Tatjana Maria–GER

Gauff won the 2023 United States Open. Maria reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2022. Gauff won the only prior battle 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of Auckland in 2023.

(5) Jasmine Paolini–ITA vs. Karolina Pliskova–CZE

Paolini reached the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024. Pliskova reached the finals of the United States Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2021. Pliskova won their only prior meeting, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka–JPN vs. Karolina Muchova–CZE

Osaka won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Muchova reached the French Open final in 2023. Muchova and Osaka have won one match each. Osaka won 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2020 Western and Southern Open in New York. Muchova won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round of Madrid in 2021.