Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Buffs Practice This Week

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Coach Prime, better known as Deion Sanders, is calling in the heavy hitters to help get his University of Colorado Buffaloes ready for the 2023 football season.

The 56-year-old Sanders has fellow Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 49, onsite for the entire week to work with the wide receivers at Buffs practice.

TO was spotted wearing Buffs gear and lacing up his cleats to get ready to head out to the practice field.

Despite his age, Owens still looks very fit and NFL-ready.


Though Sanders and Owens both played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, they were never on the same team at the same time.

They faced off against each other in the late 90s when Owens was with the 49ers and Sanders was with the Cowboys.

Sanders is wise to call in reinforcements in his first season at Colorado.

He has to get the Buffs ready for their season opener on September 2 on the road at TCU.

Coach Prime is expected to turn the program around in short order; in 2022, the Buffs went 1-11.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
