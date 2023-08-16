Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Buffs Practice This Week

Coach Prime, better known as Deion Sanders, is calling in the heavy hitters to help get his University of Colorado Buffaloes ready for the 2023 football season.

The 56-year-old Sanders has fellow Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 49, onsite for the entire week to work with the wide receivers at Buffs practice.

TO was spotted wearing Buffs gear and lacing up his cleats to get ready to head out to the practice field.

Despite his age, Owens still looks very fit and NFL-ready.

T.O. in the house! Hall-of-Fame WR Terrell Owens is at practice today AND he’s decked out in Buffs gear 🙌 (via @theepregameshow/@UncleNeely)#SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/XL16cIY0x6 — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) August 14, 2023

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens in the building pic.twitter.com/ZYbIw4xBZu — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) August 14, 2023



Though Sanders and Owens both played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, they were never on the same team at the same time.

They faced off against each other in the late 90s when Owens was with the 49ers and Sanders was with the Cowboys.

Terrell Owens vs Deion Sanders | PHYSICAL MATCHUP! | WR vs CB (1997) https://t.co/uvTmB6ZZ7k via @YouTube — AmazaHealth (@Wtank92) January 15, 2022

Sanders is wise to call in reinforcements in his first season at Colorado.

He has to get the Buffs ready for their season opener on September 2 on the road at TCU.

Coach Prime is expected to turn the program around in short order; in 2022, the Buffs went 1-11.

College Football Betting Guides 2023