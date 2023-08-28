Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Texans Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1

The Texans were the last team to announce their starting quarterback. However, the decision to start Stroud, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 draft, was expected.

“You gotta keep working. It was definitely a blessing, something that I think I’ve worked for and definitely earned, but at the same time nothing else really changes. I’m still going to work like the way I’ve been working, even more now,” Stroud said in his postgame press conference. “I’m blessed to be a starter so young in this league, which isn’t the easiest thing to do, but I know my coaches have faith and trust in me, and I’ll go out there and try to do my best.”

Stroud becomes the fourth opening-day starter for the Texans in four years after Deshaun Watson (2020), Tyrod Taylor (2021), and Davis Mills (2022).

Stroud joins fellow first-round rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young (Carolina) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis) to open the season as the starter.

Houston Will Trot Out Youth On Both Sides Of The Ball

It’s a rebuilding year in Houston, as they will boast young talent on both sides of the ball.

Second-year running back Dameon Pierce, second-year wide receiver John Metchie III, and rookie wide receiver Tank Dell will be in the running to make significant contributions alongside Stroud.

On defense, the team notably traded multiple draft picks to move up to the No. 3 pick to draft Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr., the top defensive prospect in the 2023 draft class.

