After trading for running back Joe Mixon, the Houston Texans are giving the former Bengals running back a three-year contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. View Mixon’s contract details below.

New Texans RB Joe Mixon now has signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension that includes $13 million guaranteed from Houston, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Mixon is signing a three-year, $27 million contract extension with the Texans. Mixon will receive $13 million guaranteed.

Mixon’s time in Cincinnati was winding down after the Bengals signed free agent running back Zack Moss on Monday. Mixon was expected to be released in the aftermath of the Moss signing.

However, the Bengals agreed to trade Mixon to the Texans for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Mixon ends his Bengals career as one of the best running backs in franchise history. Drafted in the second round of the 2017 Draft, Mixon rushed for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns while adding 2,139 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in seven seasons.

Mixon, 27, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, a season that ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Mixon Joins A Texans Team On The Rise

Welcome to H-Town 🤘 We have traded for Joe Mixon. pic.twitter.com/Za6p82YWGf — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 14, 2024

While Mixon is happy to join the Texans, he was”shocked” to hear that he would be traded.

“I gotta say it was definitely shocking,” Mixon said on Thursday. “I took that 24 to 48 hours to hurt. It took a while and I’m still having emotional feelings about it. But that’s the place where I can forever feel like that’s home for me.”

Mixon joins an offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Under Stroud and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans made the Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Mixon said it was an 'emotional' 24 to 48 hours when he was surprised and 'hurt' to be traded by #Bengals said he cherishes his time in Cincinnati and is happy to be in Houston and wants to make it 'lit' here as well @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/VwPjtBsjF3 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024