Texans RB Joe Mixon Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

Dan Girolamo
Joe Mixon

After trading for running back Joe Mixon, the Houston Texans are giving the former Bengals running back a three-year contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. View Mixon’s contract details below.

Texans RB Joe Mixon Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

Mixon is signing a three-year, $27 million contract extension with the Texans. Mixon will receive $13 million guaranteed.

Mixon’s time in Cincinnati was winding down after the Bengals signed free agent running back Zack Moss on Monday. Mixon was expected to be released in the aftermath of the Moss signing.

However, the Bengals agreed to trade Mixon to the Texans for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Mixon ends his Bengals career as one of the best running backs in franchise history. Drafted in the second round of the 2017 Draft, Mixon rushed for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns while adding 2,139 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in seven seasons.

Mixon, 27, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, a season that ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Mixon Joins A Texans Team On The Rise

While Mixon is happy to join the Texans, he was”shocked” to hear that he would be traded.

“I gotta say it was definitely shocking,” Mixon said on Thursday. “I took that 24 to 48 hours to hurt. It took a while and I’m still having emotional feelings about it. But that’s the place where I can forever feel like that’s home for me.”

Mixon joins an offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Under Stroud and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans made the Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors Texans
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
