NFL Fans Watch Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Overwhelm Houston Texans During Second Half At M&T Bank Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
lamar jackso scrambles from texans in divisional game (1)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

But there were still questions about his playoff performances.

Jackson entered Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the upstart Houston Texans with just one win in four postseason outings.

Consider his reputation rehabilitated.

In 26-degree, partly cloudy weather at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, leading the Ravens to a 34-10 victory.

Twitter users reacted to the Ravens advancing to meet Sunday’s winner Kansas City Chiefs/Buffalo Bills winner in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 27. It will be the first conference final the city of Baltimore has hosted since January 1971.

After receiving a Wild Card bye, Jackson and his teammates played Saturday for the first time in 20 days. Many at M&T Bank Stadium were concerned the offensive unit would start out sluggish …

Despite the cold weather, Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud was ready to get into the swing of the divisional round …

Pregame gathering for two Ravens legends, Ray Lewis and Peter Boulware …

Kicking off Saturday’s scoring, Ravens’ Justin Tucker connected on a 53-yarder into the wind, capping the Ravens’ game-opening offensive series …

The Texans, who went 3-13-1 last season, entered 2023 in a rebuilding mode under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans, but Stroud’s play accelerated the team’s timeline. With last week’s Wild Card win, DeMeco and Stroud accomplished a rare feat …

The Texans opened with playoff nerves. After committing just three penalties during their Wild Card win, the young Texans on Saturday were flagged for six first-quarter infractions. George Fant was targeted for half of the team’s calls …

On the series after the Texans evened the game with a field goal late in the first quarter, Jackson rushed for 38 yards on two runs, setting up a 3-yard TD pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, a 2015 first-round draft pick who registered his first postseason score …

Did the Texans have a legitimate complaint with the spot on this first-half play? …

With the Texans struggling on offense, producing just 13 rushing yards on their opening six attempts, the Texans received a special-teams boost. Steven Sims, who was called up from the practice squad three days ago, returned a punt 67 yards for a game-tying TD …

During the first half, the Texans’ defense, which was the league’s worst last season, held the Ravens to just 118 first-half yards. Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely established a tone early in the third quarter …

Jackson capped an inspired second half opening drive with a 15-yard scoring run, snapping a 10-10 tie. The first of Jackson’s two second-half rushing TDs handed the Ravens the lead for good …

Jackson hit Likely for a 15-yard TD pass, which capped a 12-play, 93-yard drive early in the fourth quarter. It was the first of two 7-plus minute scoring drives in the final frame …

During a post-game press conference Jackson spoke on the Ravens’ second-half adjustments …

Who has it better than John Harbaugh when he dances after the Ravens earned their first home playoff win since 2012? …

NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

