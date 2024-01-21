Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

But there were still questions about his playoff performances.

Jackson entered Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the upstart Houston Texans with just one win in four postseason outings.

Consider his reputation rehabilitated.

In 26-degree, partly cloudy weather at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, leading the Ravens to a 34-10 victory.

Twitter users reacted to the Ravens advancing to meet Sunday’s winner Kansas City Chiefs/Buffalo Bills winner in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 27. It will be the first conference final the city of Baltimore has hosted since January 1971.

After receiving a Wild Card bye, Jackson and his teammates played Saturday for the first time in 20 days. Many at M&T Bank Stadium were concerned the offensive unit would start out sluggish …

Despite the cold weather, Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud was ready to get into the swing of the divisional round …

Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud warming up with @OrangeWhipGolf 👀 pic.twitter.com/g0dwLigu8x — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) January 13, 2024

Pregame gathering for two Ravens legends, Ray Lewis and Peter Boulware …

Kicking off Saturday’s scoring, Ravens’ Justin Tucker connected on a 53-yarder into the wind, capping the Ravens’ game-opening offensive series …

The Texans, who went 3-13-1 last season, entered 2023 in a rebuilding mode under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans, but Stroud’s play accelerated the team’s timeline. With last week’s Wild Card win, DeMeco and Stroud accomplished a rare feat …

The Texans opened with playoff nerves. After committing just three penalties during their Wild Card win, the young Texans on Saturday were flagged for six first-quarter infractions. George Fant was targeted for half of the team’s calls …

George Fant in the First Quarter: • 3 False Starts

• Shaking before every snap THE LIGHTS WERE BRIGHTER THAN EXPECTED🌟 💀💔 pic.twitter.com/l1LGbJPD3U — NFL Hater Watch (@NFLhaterwatch) January 20, 2024

On the series after the Texans evened the game with a field goal late in the first quarter, Jackson rushed for 38 yards on two runs, setting up a 3-yard TD pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, a 2015 first-round draft pick who registered his first postseason score …

Did the Texans have a legitimate complaint with the spot on this first-half play? …

What the heck was this spot on third down before the Ravens got the third down stop? 😳 pic.twitter.com/hwwaLGOs6E — The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) January 20, 2024

With the Texans struggling on offense, producing just 13 rushing yards on their opening six attempts, the Texans received a special-teams boost. Steven Sims, who was called up from the practice squad three days ago, returned a punt 67 yards for a game-tying TD …

RUN IT BACK SIMS! pic.twitter.com/CKWU4A2qrO — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 20, 2024

During the first half, the Texans’ defense, which was the league’s worst last season, held the Ravens to just 118 first-half yards. Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely established a tone early in the third quarter …

Isaiah Likely just set the second half tone with this violent stiff arm. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/XOL1d2RhHq — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) January 20, 2024

Jackson capped an inspired second half opening drive with a 15-yard scoring run, snapping a 10-10 tie. The first of Jackson’s two second-half rushing TDs handed the Ravens the lead for good …

Ravens coming out in the 2nd half, making the perfect adjustments on the 1st drive. Lamar Jackson beating the zone, making some 🎯 short under coverage passes to set up his run up the middle for the TD 😤 BIG PLAY 💥#HOUvsBAL #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/275T5iT1nl — BBALLBABE (@BBALLBABE6) January 20, 2024

Jackson hit Likely for a 15-yard TD pass, which capped a 12-play, 93-yard drive early in the fourth quarter. It was the first of two 7-plus minute scoring drives in the final frame …

Lamar Jackson just lofts this football to where only Isaiah Likely can go get it. Street ball. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/U12M8hyER3 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) January 20, 2024

During a post-game press conference Jackson spoke on the Ravens’ second-half adjustments …

"Who did most of the talking at halftime?" pic.twitter.com/o5PHbINmsK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2024

Who has it better than John Harbaugh when he dances after the Ravens earned their first home playoff win since 2012? …

John Harbaugh no way😭😭 His locker room dancing is ELITE pic.twitter.com/XlnX8hR5R0 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 21, 2024