The PGA Tour begins the West Coast Swing this weekend at the 2024 American Express. Exclusively for the tournament, the field will play at three courses, including La Quinta Country Club.

La Quinta offers one of the most exclusive golfing experiences. The La Quinta Country Club is a private club that offers championship golf, luxurious amenities, and unforgettable social events. Since it’s a private club, it’s not easy to become a member of La Quinta Country Club. However, golf fans can still play at the course through resort bookings or affiliate clubs.

Below, we’ll go over the cost of a La Quinta Country Club membership and everything included.

La Quinta Country Club Amenities

The La Quinta Country Club has a rich history filled with memorable traditions. The club not only offers championship golf courses but also a unique blend of social and golf activities.

At La Quinta Country Club, there are a lot of amenities including fitness facilities, pickleball, bocce, spa services, tennis courts, and more. The club also featured an award-winning chef that provides the ultimate culinary experience.

There are different membership categories available for members including regular, associate, junior executive, and social. While all memberships provide privileges to the fitness center, spa services, clubhouse, dining, and all social events, membership tiers determine the number of golf rounds available.

La Quinta Country Club Membership

Since the La Quinta Country Club is a private club, membership costs are not public. However, due to the location of the club, there are few estimates available for a membership.

Like most private clubs, the initiation fees are expensive. Currently, La Quinta Country Club has a rumored $75,000 initiation fee. However, the monthly dues are more manageable around $1,850 a month.

There is only a total of 250 members at the club making it one of the smaller clubs in the La Quinta area. Most golf members own homes in the area but it is not a requirement for the club. There aren’t many regular memberships available but the club is currently offering 60 to 90-day preview memberships to their pristine club.