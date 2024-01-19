The American Express 2024 Round 2 Tee Times and Leaderboard

The American Express 2024 teed off on Thursday morning and some of the world’s best golfers were in action during round 1.
The American Express is played across three courses, meaning every player in the field will play a round at three different courses before the 54-hole cut. The field will play on the La Quinta Country Club and the PGA West courses including the Pete-Dye stadium course and the Nicklaus Tournament course.
After the first round, Ryder Cup Team U.S. president, Zach Johnson and Alex Noren find themselves on top with a strong day on the La Quinta golf course, finishing 10 under par.
Below, we’ll go over the round 1 leaderboard at the American Express and upcoming pairings for Friday morning’s round 2 tee times.
The American Express 2024 Round 1 Leaderboard
There will be a 54-hole cut which means players are going to play on each course before the final round. While each course will invite new challenges for every player, the final round will be played on the Pete-Dye Stadium Course.
After round 1, both Johnson and Noren sit at the top of the leaderboard at 10-under. They are closely followed by Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at nine-under par.
Unlike most PGA tournaments, the leaderboard could shift drastically from day to day at The American Express. Most players who started at the La Quinta Country Club have higher scores, leading to better positioning after round 1.
Check out the round 1 leaderboard at the 2024 American Express below.
|Position
|Player
|Total
|R1
|T1
|Z. Johnson(LQ)
|-10
|-10
|T1
|A. Noren(LQ)
|-10
|-10
|T3
|R. Hoey(NT)
|-9
|-9
|T3
|C. Bezuidenhout(LQ)
|-9
|-9
|T5
|S. Stallings(SC)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|X. Schauffele(LQ)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|H. Springer(SC)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|P. Cantlay(LQ)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|S.W. Kim(LQ)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|C. Kim(NT)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|J. Lower(NT)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|N. Dunlap(a) (NT)
|-8
|-8
|T5
|A. Björk(LQ)
|-8
|-8
|T14
|J. Stanger(NT)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|C. Hadley(LQ)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|R. Hisatsune(LQ)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|M. Kim(LQ)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|A. Hadwin(NT)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|M. Lee(NT)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|J. Thomas(LQ)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|K. Lee(LQ)
|-7
|-7
|T14
|M. Meissner(SC)
|-7
|-7
|T23
|S. Im(NT)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|A. Tosti(NT)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|B. Griffin(LQ)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|C. Reavie(SC)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|A. Putnam(NT)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|S. Burns(LQ)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|J. Highsmith(NT)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|B. Kohles(LQ)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|E. Cole(SC)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|K. Yu(NT)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|T. Whitney(SC)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|B. Burgoon(SC)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|A. Smalley(NT)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|E. van Rooyen(LQ)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|W. Furr(NT)
|-6
|-6
|T23
|K. Dougherty(LQ)
|-6
|-6
|T39
|K. Streelman(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|M. Wallace(NT)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|S. Lowry(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|D. Thompson(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|S. Scheffler(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|M. Pavon(NT)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|M. NeSmith(NT)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|T. Duncan(SC)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|M. Greyserman(NT)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|V. Whaley(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|W. Gordon(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|Z. Blair(NT)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|N. Echavarria(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|J.T. Poston(SC)
|-5
|-5
|T39
|J. Bridgeman(LQ)
|-5
|-5
|T54
|C. Yuan(NT)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|T. Montgomery(NT)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|R. Palmer(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|T. Finau(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|J. Day(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|A. Dumont de Chassart(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|B. Silverman(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|S.H. Kim(SC)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|J. Teater(NT)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|B. Haas(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|C. Davis(NT)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|E. Barnes(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|Pa. Coody(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|D. Ghim(SC)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|R. Shelton(NT)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|B. Martin(SC)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|J. Dahmen(NT)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|C. Kirk(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|W. Zalatoris(SC)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|D. Berger(SC)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|J. Vegas(SC)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|N. Taylor(NT)
|-4
|-4
|T54
|T. Semikawa(LQ)
|-4
|-4
|T77
|A. Eckroat(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|C. Hoffman(LQ)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|P. Fishburn(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|S. Ryder(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|M. Schmid(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|M. Laird(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|J. Dufner(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|D. Skinns(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|J. Hahn(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|J. Pak(LQ)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|G. Higgo(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|D. Wu(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|S. Jaeger(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|B. Hossler(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|K. Mitchell(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|A. Rai(LQ)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|C. Villegas(SC)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|J. Bramlett(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|T. Hoge(LQ)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|B. Wu(LQ)
|-3
|-3
|T77
|T. Kim(NT)
|-3
|-3
|T98
|M. Hubbard(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|S. Stevens(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|A. Long(LQ)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|H. Endycott(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|Y. Lin(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|T. Merritt(NT)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|P. Barjon(NT)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|T. Detry(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|G. Sigg(LQ)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|A. Schenk(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|D. Lingmerth(NT)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|B. Taylor(LQ)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|R. Moore(NT)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|W. Clark(LQ)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|T. Crowe(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|Car. Young(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|T. McCumber(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|D. Lipsky(NT)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|A. Bhatia(LQ)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|G. Murray(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|R. Fowler(LQ)
|-2
|-2
|T98
|C. Phillips(SC)
|-2
|-2
|T120
|C. Tarren(NT)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|L. Hodges(SC)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|C. Ramey(SC)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|B. Hale, Jr.(NT)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|Pi. Coody(LQ)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|J. Knapp(LQ)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|P. Malnati(SC)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|A. Landry(NT)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|J. Suh(LQ)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|M. McNealy(LQ)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|P. Kizzire(SC)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|T. Pendrith(NT)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|R. MacIntyre(LQ)
|-1
|-1
|T120
|S. Gutschewski(NT)
|-1
|-1
|T134
|H. Buckley(SC)
|E
|E
|T134
|D. Riley(NT)
|E
|E
|T134
|A. Novak(NT)
|E
|E
|T134
|B. Horschel(SC)
|E
|E
|T134
|N. Lashley(SC)
|E
|E
|T134
|R. Pereda(NT)
|E
|E
|T134
|M. Block(SC)
|E
|E
|T141
|L. Griffin(SC)
|1
|1
|T141
|N. Lindheim(SC)
|1
|1
|T141
|J. Holmes(SC)
|1
|1
|T141
|M. Kuchar(NT)
|1
|1
|T141
|N. Xiong(SC)
|1
|1
|T146
|C. Champ(NT)
|2
|2
|T146
|K. Kisner(SC)
|2
|2
|T146
|S. Valimaki(SC)
|2
|2
|T146
|R. McCormick(NT)
|2
|2
|T146
|A. Baddeley(SC)
|2
|2
|T151
|H. Hall(SC)
|3
|3
|T151
|B. Snedeker(LQ)
|3
|3
|T153
|R. Brehm(SC)
|4
|4
|T153
|R. Sloan(NT)
|4
|4
|155
|C. Gotterup(NT)
|5
|5
|156
|T. Alexander(SC)
|6
|6
The American Express 2024 Round 2 Tee Times
On Friday, Round 2 tee times will begin at 11:30 am ET. On the Nicklaus Course, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay will tee off shortly after at 11:41 am ET while Bezuidenhout and Noren will tee off later in the day, around 12:47 pm ET. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee when the pairing tees off at PGA West around 12:58 pm ET.
For a complete breakdown of the American Express Round 2 tee times, check out the charts below.
|Tee Times (ET)
|Nicklaus Couse Pairings
|11:30 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
|11:30 a.m.*
|Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
|11:41 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Seamus Power
|11:41 a.m.*
|Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
|11:52 a.m.
|Parker Coody, John Pak
|11:52 a.m.*
|Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
|12:03 p.m.
|Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
|12:03 p.m.*
|Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
|12:14 p.m.
|Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
|12:14 p.m.*
|Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
|12:25 p.m.
|Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
|12:25 p.m.*
|Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
|12:36 p.m.
|Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
|12:36 p.m.*
|Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
|12:47 p.m.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
|12:47 p.m.*
|Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
|12:58 p.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
|12:58 p.m.*
|Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
|1:09 p.m.
|Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
|1:09 p.m.*
|Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
|1:20 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
|1:20 p.m.*
|Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
|1:31 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Jason Day
|1:31 p.m.*
|Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
|1:42 p.m.
|Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
|1:42 p.m.*
|Pierceson Coody, Adrian Dumont De Chassart
|PGA West-Dye Course Pairings
|11:30 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
|11:30 a.m.*
|Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
|11:41 a.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
|11:41 a.m.*
|Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
|11:52 a.m.
|Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
|11:52 a.m.*
|Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
|12:03 p.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
|12:03 p.m.*
|Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
|12:14 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
|12:14 p.m.*
|David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
|12:25 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
|12:25 p.m.*
|Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
|12:36 p.m.
|Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
|12:36 p.m.*
|Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
|12:47 p.m.
|Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
|12:47 p.m.*
|Zac Blair, David Lipsky
|12:58 p.m.
|Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
|12:58 p.m.*
|Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
|1:09 p.m.
|Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap (a)
|1:09 p.m.*
|Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
|1:20 p.m.
|Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
|1:20 p.m.*
|Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
|1:31 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
|1:31 p.m.*
|Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
|1:42 p.m.
|Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
|1:42 p.m.*
|Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr.
|La Quinta Country Club Pairings
|11:30 a.m.
|S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
|11:30 a.m.*
|Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
|11:41 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
|11:41 a.m.*
|Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
|11:52 a.m.
|Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
|11:52 a.m.*
|Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
|12:03 p.m.
|Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
|12:03 p.m.*
|Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
|12:14 p.m.
|Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
|12:14 p.m.*
|Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
|12:25 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
|12:25 p.m.*
|Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
|12:36 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Carson Young
|12:36 p.m.*
|Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
|12:47 p.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
|12:47 p.m.*
|Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
|12:58 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
|12:58 p.m.*
|J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
|1:09 p.m.
|Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
|1:09 p.m.*
|Norman Xiong, Michael Block
|1:20 p.m.
|Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
|1:20 p.m.*
|Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
|1:31 p.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
|1:31 p.m.*
|Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
|1:42 p.m.
|Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
|1:42 p.m.*
|Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott