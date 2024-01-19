Golf News and Rumors

The American Express 2024 Round 2 Tee Times and Leaderboard

The American Express 2024 teed off on Thursday morning and some of the world’s best golfers were in action during round 1.

The American Express is played across three courses, meaning every player in the field will play a round at three different courses before the 54-hole cut. The field will play on the La Quinta Country Club and the PGA West courses including the Pete-Dye stadium course and the Nicklaus Tournament course.

After the first round, Ryder Cup Team U.S. president, Zach Johnson and Alex Noren find themselves on top with a strong day on the La Quinta golf course, finishing 10 under par.

Below, we’ll go over the round 1 leaderboard at the American Express and upcoming pairings for Friday morning’s round 2 tee times.

The American Express 2024 Round 1 Leaderboard

There will be a 54-hole cut which means players are going to play on each course before the final round. While each course will invite new challenges for every player, the final round will be played on the Pete-Dye Stadium Course.

After round 1, both Johnson and Noren sit at the top of the leaderboard at 10-under. They are closely followed by Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at nine-under par.

Unlike most PGA tournaments, the leaderboard could shift drastically from day to day at The American Express. Most players who started at the La Quinta Country Club have higher scores, leading to better positioning after round 1.

Check out the round 1 leaderboard at the 2024 American Express below.

Position Player Total R1
T1 Z. Johnson(LQ) -10 -10
T1 A. Noren(LQ) -10 -10
T3 R. Hoey(NT) -9 -9
T3 C. Bezuidenhout(LQ) -9 -9
T5 S. Stallings(SC) -8 -8
T5 X. Schauffele(LQ) -8 -8
T5 H. Springer(SC) -8 -8
T5 P. Cantlay(LQ) -8 -8
T5 S.W. Kim(LQ) -8 -8
T5 C. Kim(NT) -8 -8
T5 J. Lower(NT) -8 -8
T5 N. Dunlap(a) (NT) -8 -8
T5 A. Björk(LQ) -8 -8
T14 J. Stanger(NT) -7 -7
T14 C. Hadley(LQ) -7 -7
T14 R. Hisatsune(LQ) -7 -7
T14 M. Kim(LQ) -7 -7
T14 A. Hadwin(NT) -7 -7
T14 M. Lee(NT) -7 -7
T14 J. Thomas(LQ) -7 -7
T14 K. Lee(LQ) -7 -7
T14 M. Meissner(SC) -7 -7
T23 S. Im(NT) -6 -6
T23 A. Tosti(NT) -6 -6
T23 B. Griffin(LQ) -6 -6
T23 C. Reavie(SC) -6 -6
T23 A. Putnam(NT) -6 -6
T23 S. Burns(LQ) -6 -6
T23 J. Highsmith(NT) -6 -6
T23 B. Kohles(LQ) -6 -6
T23 E. Cole(SC) -6 -6
T23 K. Yu(NT) -6 -6
T23 T. Whitney(SC) -6 -6
T23 B. Burgoon(SC) -6 -6
T23 A. Smalley(NT) -6 -6
T23 E. van Rooyen(LQ) -6 -6
T23 W. Furr(NT) -6 -6
T23 K. Dougherty(LQ) -6 -6
T39 K. Streelman(LQ) -5 -5
T39 M. Wallace(NT) -5 -5
T39 S. Lowry(LQ) -5 -5
T39 D. Thompson(LQ) -5 -5
T39 S. Scheffler(LQ) -5 -5
T39 M. Pavon(NT) -5 -5
T39 M. NeSmith(NT) -5 -5
T39 T. Duncan(SC) -5 -5
T39 M. Greyserman(NT) -5 -5
T39 V. Whaley(LQ) -5 -5
T39 W. Gordon(LQ) -5 -5
T39 Z. Blair(NT) -5 -5
T39 N. Echavarria(LQ) -5 -5
T39 J.T. Poston(SC) -5 -5
T39 J. Bridgeman(LQ) -5 -5
T54 C. Yuan(NT) -4 -4
T54 T. Montgomery(NT) -4 -4
T54 R. Palmer(LQ) -4 -4
T54 T. Finau(LQ) -4 -4
T54 J. Day(LQ) -4 -4
T54 A. Dumont de Chassart(LQ) -4 -4
T54 B. Silverman(LQ) -4 -4
T54 S.H. Kim(SC) -4 -4
T54 J. Teater(NT) -4 -4
T54 B. Haas(LQ) -4 -4
T54 C. Davis(NT) -4 -4
T54 E. Barnes(LQ) -4 -4
T54 Pa. Coody(LQ) -4 -4
T54 D. Ghim(SC) -4 -4
T54 R. Shelton(NT) -4 -4
T54 B. Martin(SC) -4 -4
T54 J. Dahmen(NT) -4 -4
T54 C. Kirk(LQ) -4 -4
T54 W. Zalatoris(SC) -4 -4
T54 D. Berger(SC) -4 -4
T54 J. Vegas(SC) -4 -4
T54 N. Taylor(NT) -4 -4
T54 T. Semikawa(LQ) -4 -4
T77 A. Eckroat(NT) -3 -3
T77 C. Hoffman(LQ) -3 -3
T77 P. Fishburn(SC) -3 -3
T77 S. Ryder(SC) -3 -3
T77 M. Schmid(NT) -3 -3
T77 M. Laird(SC) -3 -3
T77 J. Dufner(NT) -3 -3
T77 D. Skinns(SC) -3 -3
T77 J. Hahn(SC) -3 -3
T77 J. Pak(LQ) -3 -3
T77 G. Higgo(SC) -3 -3
T77 D. Wu(NT) -3 -3
T77 S. Jaeger(NT) -3 -3
T77 B. Hossler(SC) -3 -3
T77 K. Mitchell(NT) -3 -3
T77 A. Rai(LQ) -3 -3
T77 C. Villegas(SC) -3 -3
T77 J. Bramlett(NT) -3 -3
T77 T. Hoge(LQ) -3 -3
T77 B. Wu(LQ) -3 -3
T77 T. Kim(NT) -3 -3
T98 M. Hubbard(SC) -2 -2
T98 S. Stevens(SC) -2 -2
T98 A. Long(LQ) -2 -2
T98 H. Endycott(SC) -2 -2
T98 Y. Lin(SC) -2 -2
T98 T. Merritt(NT) -2 -2
T98 P. Barjon(NT) -2 -2
T98 T. Detry(SC) -2 -2
T98 G. Sigg(LQ) -2 -2
T98 A. Schenk(SC) -2 -2
T98 D. Lingmerth(NT) -2 -2
T98 B. Taylor(LQ) -2 -2
T98 R. Moore(NT) -2 -2
T98 W. Clark(LQ) -2 -2
T98 T. Crowe(SC) -2 -2
T98 Car. Young(SC) -2 -2
T98 T. McCumber(SC) -2 -2
T98 D. Lipsky(NT) -2 -2
T98 A. Bhatia(LQ) -2 -2
T98 G. Murray(SC) -2 -2
T98 R. Fowler(LQ) -2 -2
T98 C. Phillips(SC) -2 -2
T120 C. Tarren(NT) -1 -1
T120 L. Hodges(SC) -1 -1
T120 C. Ramey(SC) -1 -1
T120 B. Hale, Jr.(NT) -1 -1
T120 Pi. Coody(LQ) -1 -1
T120 J. Knapp(LQ) -1 -1
T120 P. Malnati(SC) -1 -1
T120 A. Landry(NT) -1 -1
T120 J. Suh(LQ) -1 -1
T120 M. McNealy(LQ) -1 -1
T120 P. Kizzire(SC) -1 -1
T120 T. Pendrith(NT) -1 -1
T120 R. MacIntyre(LQ) -1 -1
T120 S. Gutschewski(NT) -1 -1
T134 H. Buckley(SC) E E
T134 D. Riley(NT) E E
T134 A. Novak(NT) E E
T134 B. Horschel(SC) E E
T134 N. Lashley(SC) E E
T134 R. Pereda(NT) E E
T134 M. Block(SC) E E
T141 L. Griffin(SC) 1 1
T141 N. Lindheim(SC) 1 1
T141 J. Holmes(SC) 1 1
T141 M. Kuchar(NT) 1 1
T141 N. Xiong(SC) 1 1
T146 C. Champ(NT) 2 2
T146 K. Kisner(SC) 2 2
T146 S. Valimaki(SC) 2 2
T146 R. McCormick(NT) 2 2
T146 A. Baddeley(SC) 2 2
T151 H. Hall(SC) 3 3
T151 B. Snedeker(LQ) 3 3
T153 R. Brehm(SC) 4 4
T153 R. Sloan(NT) 4 4
155 C. Gotterup(NT) 5 5
156 T. Alexander(SC) 6 6

The American Express 2024 Round 2 Tee Times

On Friday, Round 2 tee times will begin at 11:30 am ET. On the Nicklaus Course, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay will tee off shortly after at 11:41 am ET while Bezuidenhout and Noren will tee off later in the day, around 12:47 pm ET. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee when the pairing tees off at PGA West around 12:58 pm ET.

For a complete breakdown of the American Express Round 2 tee times, check out the charts below.

Tee Times (ET) Nicklaus Couse Pairings
11:30 a.m. Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
11:30 a.m.* Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
11:41 a.m. Sam Burns, Seamus Power
11:41 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
11:52 a.m. Parker Coody, John Pak
11:52 a.m.* Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
12:03 p.m. Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
12:03 p.m.* Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
12:14 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
12:14 p.m.* Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
12:25 p.m. Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
12:25 p.m.* Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
12:36 p.m. Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
12:36 p.m.* Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
12:47 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
12:47 p.m.* Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
12:58 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
12:58 p.m.* Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
1:09 p.m. Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
1:09 p.m.* Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
1:20 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
1:20 p.m.* Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
1:31 p.m. Shane Lowry, Jason Day
1:31 p.m.* Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
1:42 p.m. Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
1:42 p.m.* Pierceson Coody, Adrian Dumont De Chassart
PGA West-Dye Course Pairings
11:30 a.m. Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
11:30 a.m.* Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
11:41 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
11:41 a.m.* Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
11:52 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
11:52 a.m.* Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
12:03 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
12:03 p.m.* Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
12:14 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
12:14 p.m.* David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
12:25 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
12:25 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
12:36 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
12:36 p.m.* Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
12:47 p.m. Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
12:47 p.m.* Zac Blair, David Lipsky
12:58 p.m. Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
12:58 p.m.* Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
1:09 p.m. Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap (a)
1:09 p.m.* Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
1:20 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
1:20 p.m.* Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
1:31 p.m. Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
1:31 p.m.* Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
1:42 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
1:42 p.m.* Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr.
La Quinta Country Club Pairings
11:30 a.m. S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
11:30 a.m.* Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
11:41 a.m. Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
11:41 a.m.* Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
11:52 a.m. Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
11:52 a.m.* Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
12:03 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
12:03 p.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
12:14 p.m. Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
12:14 p.m.* Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
12:25 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
12:25 p.m.* Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
12:36 p.m. Nate Lashley, Carson Young
12:36 p.m.* Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
12:47 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
12:47 p.m.* Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
12:58 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
12:58 p.m.* J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
1:09 p.m. Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
1:09 p.m.* Norman Xiong, Michael Block
1:20 p.m. Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
1:20 p.m.* Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
1:31 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
1:31 p.m.* Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
1:42 p.m. Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
1:42 p.m.* Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
Golf News and Rumors
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
