The American Express 2024 Round 2 Tee Times and Leaderboard

The American Express 2024 teed off on Thursday morning and some of the world’s best golfers were in action during round 1.

The American Express is played across three courses, meaning every player in the field will play a round at three different courses before the 54-hole cut. The field will play on the La Quinta Country Club and the PGA West courses including the Pete-Dye stadium course and the Nicklaus Tournament course.

After the first round, Ryder Cup Team U.S. president, Zach Johnson and Alex Noren find themselves on top with a strong day on the La Quinta golf course, finishing 10 under par.

Below, we’ll go over the round 1 leaderboard at the American Express and upcoming pairings for Friday morning’s round 2 tee times.

The American Express 2024 Round 1 Leaderboard

There will be a 54-hole cut which means players are going to play on each course before the final round. While each course will invite new challenges for every player, the final round will be played on the Pete-Dye Stadium Course.

After round 1, both Johnson and Noren sit at the top of the leaderboard at 10-under. They are closely followed by Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at nine-under par.

Unlike most PGA tournaments, the leaderboard could shift drastically from day to day at The American Express. Most players who started at the La Quinta Country Club have higher scores, leading to better positioning after round 1.

Check out the round 1 leaderboard at the 2024 American Express below.

Position Player Total R1 T1 Z. Johnson(LQ) -10 -10 T1 A. Noren(LQ) -10 -10 T3 R. Hoey(NT) -9 -9 T3 C. Bezuidenhout(LQ) -9 -9 T5 S. Stallings(SC) -8 -8 T5 X. Schauffele(LQ) -8 -8 T5 H. Springer(SC) -8 -8 T5 P. Cantlay(LQ) -8 -8 T5 S.W. Kim(LQ) -8 -8 T5 C. Kim(NT) -8 -8 T5 J. Lower(NT) -8 -8 T5 N. Dunlap(a) (NT) -8 -8 T5 A. Björk(LQ) -8 -8 T14 J. Stanger(NT) -7 -7 T14 C. Hadley(LQ) -7 -7 T14 R. Hisatsune(LQ) -7 -7 T14 M. Kim(LQ) -7 -7 T14 A. Hadwin(NT) -7 -7 T14 M. Lee(NT) -7 -7 T14 J. Thomas(LQ) -7 -7 T14 K. Lee(LQ) -7 -7 T14 M. Meissner(SC) -7 -7 T23 S. Im(NT) -6 -6 T23 A. Tosti(NT) -6 -6 T23 B. Griffin(LQ) -6 -6 T23 C. Reavie(SC) -6 -6 T23 A. Putnam(NT) -6 -6 T23 S. Burns(LQ) -6 -6 T23 J. Highsmith(NT) -6 -6 T23 B. Kohles(LQ) -6 -6 T23 E. Cole(SC) -6 -6 T23 K. Yu(NT) -6 -6 T23 T. Whitney(SC) -6 -6 T23 B. Burgoon(SC) -6 -6 T23 A. Smalley(NT) -6 -6 T23 E. van Rooyen(LQ) -6 -6 T23 W. Furr(NT) -6 -6 T23 K. Dougherty(LQ) -6 -6 T39 K. Streelman(LQ) -5 -5 T39 M. Wallace(NT) -5 -5 T39 S. Lowry(LQ) -5 -5 T39 D. Thompson(LQ) -5 -5 T39 S. Scheffler(LQ) -5 -5 T39 M. Pavon(NT) -5 -5 T39 M. NeSmith(NT) -5 -5 T39 T. Duncan(SC) -5 -5 T39 M. Greyserman(NT) -5 -5 T39 V. Whaley(LQ) -5 -5 T39 W. Gordon(LQ) -5 -5 T39 Z. Blair(NT) -5 -5 T39 N. Echavarria(LQ) -5 -5 T39 J.T. Poston(SC) -5 -5 T39 J. Bridgeman(LQ) -5 -5 T54 C. Yuan(NT) -4 -4 T54 T. Montgomery(NT) -4 -4 T54 R. Palmer(LQ) -4 -4 T54 T. Finau(LQ) -4 -4 T54 J. Day(LQ) -4 -4 T54 A. Dumont de Chassart(LQ) -4 -4 T54 B. Silverman(LQ) -4 -4 T54 S.H. Kim(SC) -4 -4 T54 J. Teater(NT) -4 -4 T54 B. Haas(LQ) -4 -4 T54 C. Davis(NT) -4 -4 T54 E. Barnes(LQ) -4 -4 T54 Pa. Coody(LQ) -4 -4 T54 D. Ghim(SC) -4 -4 T54 R. Shelton(NT) -4 -4 T54 B. Martin(SC) -4 -4 T54 J. Dahmen(NT) -4 -4 T54 C. Kirk(LQ) -4 -4 T54 W. Zalatoris(SC) -4 -4 T54 D. Berger(SC) -4 -4 T54 J. Vegas(SC) -4 -4 T54 N. Taylor(NT) -4 -4 T54 T. Semikawa(LQ) -4 -4 T77 A. Eckroat(NT) -3 -3 T77 C. Hoffman(LQ) -3 -3 T77 P. Fishburn(SC) -3 -3 T77 S. Ryder(SC) -3 -3 T77 M. Schmid(NT) -3 -3 T77 M. Laird(SC) -3 -3 T77 J. Dufner(NT) -3 -3 T77 D. Skinns(SC) -3 -3 T77 J. Hahn(SC) -3 -3 T77 J. Pak(LQ) -3 -3 T77 G. Higgo(SC) -3 -3 T77 D. Wu(NT) -3 -3 T77 S. Jaeger(NT) -3 -3 T77 B. Hossler(SC) -3 -3 T77 K. Mitchell(NT) -3 -3 T77 A. Rai(LQ) -3 -3 T77 C. Villegas(SC) -3 -3 T77 J. Bramlett(NT) -3 -3 T77 T. Hoge(LQ) -3 -3 T77 B. Wu(LQ) -3 -3 T77 T. Kim(NT) -3 -3 T98 M. Hubbard(SC) -2 -2 T98 S. Stevens(SC) -2 -2 T98 A. Long(LQ) -2 -2 T98 H. Endycott(SC) -2 -2 T98 Y. Lin(SC) -2 -2 T98 T. Merritt(NT) -2 -2 T98 P. Barjon(NT) -2 -2 T98 T. Detry(SC) -2 -2 T98 G. Sigg(LQ) -2 -2 T98 A. Schenk(SC) -2 -2 T98 D. Lingmerth(NT) -2 -2 T98 B. Taylor(LQ) -2 -2 T98 R. Moore(NT) -2 -2 T98 W. Clark(LQ) -2 -2 T98 T. Crowe(SC) -2 -2 T98 Car. Young(SC) -2 -2 T98 T. McCumber(SC) -2 -2 T98 D. Lipsky(NT) -2 -2 T98 A. Bhatia(LQ) -2 -2 T98 G. Murray(SC) -2 -2 T98 R. Fowler(LQ) -2 -2 T98 C. Phillips(SC) -2 -2 T120 C. Tarren(NT) -1 -1 T120 L. Hodges(SC) -1 -1 T120 C. Ramey(SC) -1 -1 T120 B. Hale, Jr.(NT) -1 -1 T120 Pi. Coody(LQ) -1 -1 T120 J. Knapp(LQ) -1 -1 T120 P. Malnati(SC) -1 -1 T120 A. Landry(NT) -1 -1 T120 J. Suh(LQ) -1 -1 T120 M. McNealy(LQ) -1 -1 T120 P. Kizzire(SC) -1 -1 T120 T. Pendrith(NT) -1 -1 T120 R. MacIntyre(LQ) -1 -1 T120 S. Gutschewski(NT) -1 -1 T134 H. Buckley(SC) E E T134 D. Riley(NT) E E T134 A. Novak(NT) E E T134 B. Horschel(SC) E E T134 N. Lashley(SC) E E T134 R. Pereda(NT) E E T134 M. Block(SC) E E T141 L. Griffin(SC) 1 1 T141 N. Lindheim(SC) 1 1 T141 J. Holmes(SC) 1 1 T141 M. Kuchar(NT) 1 1 T141 N. Xiong(SC) 1 1 T146 C. Champ(NT) 2 2 T146 K. Kisner(SC) 2 2 T146 S. Valimaki(SC) 2 2 T146 R. McCormick(NT) 2 2 T146 A. Baddeley(SC) 2 2 T151 H. Hall(SC) 3 3 T151 B. Snedeker(LQ) 3 3 T153 R. Brehm(SC) 4 4 T153 R. Sloan(NT) 4 4 155 C. Gotterup(NT) 5 5 156 T. Alexander(SC) 6 6

The American Express 2024 Round 2 Tee Times

On Friday, Round 2 tee times will begin at 11:30 am ET. On the Nicklaus Course, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay will tee off shortly after at 11:41 am ET while Bezuidenhout and Noren will tee off later in the day, around 12:47 pm ET. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee when the pairing tees off at PGA West around 12:58 pm ET.

For a complete breakdown of the American Express Round 2 tee times, check out the charts below.

Tee Times (ET) Nicklaus Couse Pairings 11:30 a.m. Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley 11:30 a.m.* Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson 11:41 a.m. Sam Burns, Seamus Power 11:41 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay 11:52 a.m. Parker Coody, John Pak 11:52 a.m.* Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune 12:03 p.m. Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy 12:03 p.m.* Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh 12:14 p.m. Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor 12:14 p.m.* Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker 12:25 p.m. Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim 12:25 p.m.* Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark 12:36 p.m. Brandon Wu, Will Gordon 12:36 p.m.* Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre 12:47 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren 12:47 p.m.* Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria 12:58 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee 12:58 p.m.* Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas 1:09 p.m. Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork 1:09 p.m.* Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman 1:20 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman 1:20 p.m.* Adam Long, Ryan Palmer 1:31 p.m. Shane Lowry, Jason Day 1:31 p.m.* Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau 1:42 p.m. Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman 1:42 p.m.* Pierceson Coody, Adrian Dumont De Chassart PGA West-Dye Course Pairings 11:30 a.m. Troy Merritt, Josh Teater 11:30 a.m.* Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid 11:41 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis 11:41 a.m.* Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry 11:52 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon 11:52 a.m.* Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith 12:03 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith 12:03 p.m.* Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton 12:14 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen 12:14 p.m.* David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu 12:25 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith 12:25 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett 12:36 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim 12:36 p.m.* Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda 12:47 p.m. Justin Lower, Alex Smalley 12:47 p.m.* Zac Blair, David Lipsky 12:58 p.m. Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee 12:58 p.m.* Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor 1:09 p.m. Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap (a) 1:09 p.m.* Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski 1:20 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat 1:20 p.m.* Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren 1:31 p.m. Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ 1:31 p.m.* Davis Riley, Matt Wallace 1:42 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey 1:42 p.m.* Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr. La Quinta Country Club Pairings 11:30 a.m. S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander 11:30 a.m.* Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati 11:41 a.m. Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin 11:41 a.m.* Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner 11:52 a.m. Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim 11:52 a.m.* Sami Valimaki, David Skinns 12:03 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim 12:03 p.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry 12:14 p.m. Ben Martin, Beau Hossler 12:14 p.m.* Eric Cole, Adam Schenk 12:25 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire 12:25 p.m.* Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas 12:36 p.m. Nate Lashley, Carson Young 12:36 p.m.* Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe 12:47 p.m. Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber 12:47 p.m.* Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger 12:58 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas 12:58 p.m.* J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray 1:09 p.m. Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips 1:09 p.m.* Norman Xiong, Michael Block 1:20 p.m. Harry Hall, Sam Stevens 1:20 p.m.* Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley 1:31 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey 1:31 p.m.* Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges 1:42 p.m. Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin 1:42 p.m.* Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott