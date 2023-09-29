It has been an eventful 24 hours for Baltimore Orioles fans.

On Thursday night, the team officially clinched the AL East division title with its 100th win of the season.

WE’RE FIRED UP. YOU FIRED UP? pic.twitter.com/gR4gOLdfLH — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2023

Also on Thursday, owner John Angelos and the city of Baltimore announced a deal to keep the Orioles in Baltimore for 30 years.

How can the Orioles top Thursday night’s excitement?

That’s easy, by honoring one of their own, Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, who is celebrating his 60th anniversary with the team.

We are excited to celebrate Jim Palmer’s 60th year with the club with a pregame ceremony next Friday at The Yard! pic.twitter.com/sZEomG2TbW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 23, 2023

Drafted in 1964, Palmer, 77, played for the Orioles from 1965 to 1984.

Since his retirement, he has served as a broadcaster.

Palmer’s playing career was legendary.

He had 268 career wins, 2,212 strikeouts, and a 2.86 ERA.

Palmer is a 3-time World Series Champion (1966, 1970, 1983) and a 3-time AL Cy Young winner (1973, 1975, 1976).

His good looks also led him to be a Jockey underwear model long before sports athletes were models.

And his nickname “Cakes” has stood the test of time originating from his pregame meal of pancakes.

Baltimore #Orioles legend Jim Palmer was nicknamed “Cakes” for his habit of eating pancakes on the days he pitched! #MLB #NationalPancakeDay pic.twitter.com/1QR37CbYFO — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) September 26, 2023



His exploits with manager Earl Weaver were heated and entertaining, and he carried all of that love and passion for the game into the broadcasting booth.

#Orioles 20-gm winner Jim Palmer is pulled after two innings after exchanging words with Earl Weaver in the dugout during 1-0 exhibition loss to the #Braves. Palmer, 25, finished his throwing on the side and wasn’t available for comment. “There are no hard feelings,” Weaver said. pic.twitter.com/zIViFTE3DR — Orioles Magic (@1983Orioles) March 16, 2021

“The Chinese tell time by ‘The Year of the Horse’. I tell time by ‘The Year of the Back’ &’The Year of the Elbow.’ This year it’s the ‘Year of the Ulnar Nerve.’ Someone asked me if I had any physical incapacities of my own.

‘Sure I do, One big one – Jim Palmer”

Earl Weaver pic.twitter.com/bAAYLEK1ag — Jim Koenigsberger (@Jimfrombaseball) May 26, 2022

I don’t want to win my three-hundredth game while Earl Weaver’s still here. He’d take credit for it. -Jim Palmer pic.twitter.com/Y7z69PPCTP — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 14, 2016

Palmer’s knowledge of Orioles baseball is unparalleled.

With the passing of Orioles legend Brooks Robinson earlier this week, Palmer is one of the most visible former Orioles from those 1960s teams.

