The Baltimore Orioles Will Honor Jim Palmer’s 60 Years With The Team In Friday Pregame Ceremony

Wendi Oliveros
Jim Palmer

It has been an eventful 24 hours for Baltimore Orioles fans.

On Thursday night, the team officially clinched the AL East division title with its 100th win of the season.

Also on Thursday, owner John Angelos and the city of Baltimore announced a deal to keep the Orioles in Baltimore for 30 years.

How can the Orioles top Thursday night’s excitement?

That’s easy, by honoring one of their own, Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, who is celebrating his 60th anniversary with the team.

Drafted in 1964, Palmer, 77, played for the Orioles from 1965 to 1984.

Since his retirement, he has served as a broadcaster.

Palmer’s playing career was legendary.

He had 268 career wins, 2,212 strikeouts, and a 2.86 ERA.

Palmer is a 3-time World Series Champion (1966, 1970, 1983) and a 3-time AL Cy Young winner (1973, 1975, 1976).

His good looks also led him to be a Jockey underwear model long before sports athletes were models.

And his nickname “Cakes” has stood the test of time originating from his pregame meal of pancakes.


His exploits with manager Earl Weaver were heated and entertaining, and he carried all of that love and passion for the game into the broadcasting booth.

Palmer’s knowledge of Orioles baseball is unparalleled.

With the passing of Orioles legend Brooks Robinson earlier this week, Palmer is one of the most visible former Orioles from those 1960s teams.

