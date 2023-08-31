Golf News and Rumors

The Best Twitter Reactions To Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup Selection

Gia Nguyen
On Tuesday, Team USA captain Zach Johnson announced his picks for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup. He had six wildcard picks to make for the upcoming Ryder Cup. He surprised many golf fans by selecting a struggling Justin Thomas among the final additions to the roster.

Many fans took to social media platform X to voice their opinions. Thomas was even trending on the platform after fans were so disgruntled that he made the team.

Johnson only had six picks to make with the rest of the team qualifying through Ryder Cup standings. However, many fans believe that he got it wrong and that Thomas simply didn’t deserve a spot on the team after having such a poor season.

Justin Thomas Makes 2023 Ryder Cup Team

Johnson made six wildcard picks: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

Many fans weren’t shy to point out that Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas are all friends, which could have been the reason that he was selected.

There was a lot of backlash for Thomas’ selection after he had a tough season.

Thomas didn’t even make the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year and missed 3 of 4 cuts at the Major Championships. His best finish at the majors was T65. Fans were outraged when there were better picks to make.

Fans React to Thomas On Team USA

Fans didn’t hold back after Justin Thomas got selected for the Ryder Cup. Thomas struggled all season but was still selected, much the to dismay of some golf fans.

Many fans questioned Johnson’s pick, noting that many other players were more deserving of the spot, including Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Cameron Young, and more.

Luckily, there were some hilarious reactions online.

Below, we’ll go over some fans reactions to Thomas’ pick.

Captain Zach Johnson Defends his Justin Thomas Pick

Despite all the hate Justin Thomas is getting, Zach Johnson defends his pick. He believes that the two-time PGA Champion will be his team’s “emotional” leader. There will be four rookies on the team and Johnson believes that Thomas’ spirit and experience will be the key to ending a 30-year drought to win the Ryder Cup on European soil.

“He has without question been the heart and soul of Team USA, Ryder Cups, our emotional leader, I would say, and I don’t think he would argue with that,” Johnson said. “He just leads by example. Overall, a fantastic Ryder Cup record. His passion for the Ryder Cup is very evident. He would say it himself. He has said it himself. In my mind, he was born for this, and there is – you just don’t leave JT at home.”

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top