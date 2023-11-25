College Football News and Rumors

‘The Game:’ College Football Fans Watched No. 3 Michigan Take Down No. 2 Ohio State, Earn 3rd Straight Big Ten East Title In Classic Rivalry Matchup

michigan blitzes osu third year in a row (1)

With No. 3-ranked Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State meeting as unbeaten and untied opponents for the fifth time since 1934 Saturday, the Wolverines’ defense made the final stop, earning a 30-24 victory at Michigan Stadium.

Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord’s wobbly pass with 21 seconds to go, clinching the Wolverines’ third straight Big Ten East Division title.

In the 119th edition of “The Game,” Twitter users responded Saturday to the Wolverines’ beating the Buckeyes for the third season in a row.

Fans from the North and South of the border flocked to Michigan Stadium on Saturday …

Aging Michiganders will appreciate this classic pre-game commentary from former Detroit newscaster Bill Bonds …

A personal narration of “The Game” by the GOAT …

Tensions always seem to run high entering the “Border War.” Like, in 2013, when the teams crossed paths during a trash-talking tunnel encounter…

Michigan fans showed up early and braved the elements for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show …

Meditation remains a part of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s pregame routine. The junior from La Grange, Illinois, admitted growing up a Buckeyes fan and wanted to play for the program. Instead, he improved to 24-1 as the Wolverines’ starter. Michigan has not lost to Ohio State since he arrived on campus …

Both Michigan and Ohio State fielded top-end NFL talent and executives from the Detroit Lions joined at least 13 teams who sent advance scouts …

Michigan’s Will Johnson created the game’s first big play. The sophomore cornerback jumped Ohio State QB Kyle McCord’s pass and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. failed to fight through the coverage. Johnson played a key role Saturday. Until his second-half injury, Johnson followed Harrison around and mostly played him man-to-man so the Wolverines’ defense could focus more assets on limiting the Buckeyes’ ground game (until the third quarter) …

Taking advantage of the early sudden change, Corum scored on fourth down, extending his scoring streak. The senior has scored a rusing TD in every game this season and has at least one TD in 22 of his past 23 starts …

Stars came out to see Corum on his 23rd birthday. The running back didn‘t disappoint early, scoring for the 21st time to establish a new single-season rushing TD mark …

Capping off an NFL-caliber throw, wide receiver Roman Wilson maintained possession of the ball for his 11th receiving touchdown this season. Buckeyes’ fans surely will continue to lament this call …

Meanwhile, during the first half of “The Game” the struggling program from East Lansing, Michigan, announced a coaching change …

Back to “The Game” and another Harrison highlight. Will he arrive in Detroit next April and become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft? …

As the play developed, it was easy to see this hit coming …

Reverting to old-school, smash-mouth football, the Buckeyes called for eight straight running plays, which led to TreVeyon Henderson scoring on a 3-yard run to tie “The Game” at 17-all with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter …

“The Game” 1979 flashback …

Tough luck! All-America guard Zak Zinter, an NFL prospect, suffered a severe left leg injury during Michigan’s next possession …

One play after medical personnel carted Zinter off the field, Trente Jones entered and played right tackle, while Karsen Barnhart shuffled over to right guard and Corum scored on an emotional 22-yard run. The Wolverines collected a FG on their next possession to take a 10-point lead with 3:03 into the fourth quarter …

Michigan’s double-digit advantage didn’t last long as Harrison took advantage of Johnson’s leg injury that forced him to the sideline and scored on a 14-yard pass from McCord …

Presidential fact …

Taking over with 8:05 remaining, McCarthy guided the Wolverines on a 13-play, 65-yard drive, resulting in James Turner’s 37-yard field goal. McCord, who engineered a fourth-quarter comeback win at Notre Dame earlier this season, had a chance to become a Buckeye legend. He started the drive with a solid throw …

After consecutive 20-plus yard completions, McCord drove the unit to Michigan’s 37-yard line, first down, one minute remaining. Michigan’s Jaylen Harrell then pressured McCoy into his second interception, clinching the victory and a third-consecutive trip to next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes …

The final score: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24 …

Out of the FBS playoff chase, McCord and the Buckeyes’ program needed some post-game consoling …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
