With No. 3-ranked Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State meeting as unbeaten and untied opponents for the fifth time since 1934 Saturday, the Wolverines’ defense made the final stop, earning a 30-24 victory at Michigan Stadium.

Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord’s wobbly pass with 21 seconds to go, clinching the Wolverines’ third straight Big Ten East Division title.

In the 119th edition of “The Game,” Twitter users responded Saturday to the Wolverines’ beating the Buckeyes for the third season in a row.

Fans from the North and South of the border flocked to Michigan Stadium on Saturday …

Shoutout to our fans for bringing the NOISE to the Big House today!

Aging Michiganders will appreciate this classic pre-game commentary from former Detroit newscaster Bill Bonds …

It's Ohio State vs. Michigan. Enjoy this Hall of Fame take from legendary anchor Bill Bonds. Stay 'til the end. Bonds is a legend forever.

A personal narration of “The Game” by the GOAT …

Tom Brady narrates EPIC hype vid for No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

Tensions always seem to run high entering the “Border War.” Like, in 2013, when the teams crossed paths during a trash-talking tunnel encounter…

Michigan vs Ohio State. Gameday.

Michigan fans showed up early and braved the elements for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show …

Fans were in line for Michigan vs. Ohio State Big Noon Kickoff in 17° temps as early as 1 AM

Meditation remains a part of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s pregame routine. The junior from La Grange, Illinois, admitted growing up a Buckeyes fan and wanted to play for the program. Instead, he improved to 24-1 as the Wolverines’ starter. Michigan has not lost to Ohio State since he arrived on campus …

JJ McCarthy is on the field, locked into meditation before Ohio State vs. Michigan

Both Michigan and Ohio State fielded top-end NFL talent and executives from the Detroit Lions joined at least 13 teams who sent advance scouts …

Lions GM Brad Holmes is on the sidelines for Ohio State vs. Michigan pregame, watching U-M warmups

Michigan’s Will Johnson created the game’s first big play. The sophomore cornerback jumped Ohio State QB Kyle McCord’s pass and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. failed to fight through the coverage. Johnson played a key role Saturday. Until his second-half injury, Johnson followed Harrison around and mostly played him man-to-man so the Wolverines’ defense could focus more assets on limiting the Buckeyes’ ground game (until the third quarter) …

Michigan with the first big defensive play of the game. An INT that leads to a Michigan TD.

Taking advantage of the early sudden change, Corum scored on fourth down, extending his scoring streak. The senior has scored a rusing TD in every game this season and has at least one TD in 22 of his past 23 starts …

TOUCHDOWN, MICHIGAN! Blake Corum punches it in on fourth down, cashing in after the Will Johnson interception and return down to the 7. The Wolverines lead 7-0 with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

Stars came out to see Corum on his 23rd birthday. The running back didn‘t disappoint early, scoring for the 21st time to establish a new single-season rushing TD mark …

DEREK JETER AT THE BIG HOUSE TO SUPPORT MICHIGAN FOOTBALL TODAY VS OHIO STATE "Blake Corum on his BIRTHDAY today is going to have a BIG GAME!"

Capping off an NFL-caliber throw, wide receiver Roman Wilson maintained possession of the ball for his 11th receiving touchdown this season. Buckeyes’ fans surely will continue to lament this call …

Want to be QB1 at the D1 level? Ohio State vs Michigan

Meanwhile, during the first half of “The Game” the struggling program from East Lansing, Michigan, announced a coaching change …

Talk about burying the lead.

Why announce this decision during the second quarter of the Michigan vs. Ohio State game?

Why announce this decision during the second quarter of the Michigan vs. Ohio State game? Why not wait until Sunday or Monday?

Back to “The Game” and another Harrison highlight. Will he arrive in Detroit next April and become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft? …

MARVIN HARRISON JR YOU ARE RIDICULOUS ONE HANDED GRAB WHILE BEING TACKLED BY THE DEFENDER OH MY GOODNESS PLEASE RYAN POLES BRING HIM TO CHICAGO!!

As the play developed, it was easy to see this hit coming …

Hit stick. Ohio State vs Michigan

Reverting to old-school, smash-mouth football, the Buckeyes called for eight straight running plays, which led to TreVeyon Henderson scoring on a 3-yard run to tie “The Game” at 17-all with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter …

TreVeyon Henderson run for 3 yds for a TD Ohio State ties it up 17-17

“The Game” 1979 flashback …

1979 Michigan vs Ohio State

1979 Michigan vs Ohio State You just could not overthrow Anthony Carter – he was that fast & that electric, as Bob Ufer & the throng of fans at Michigan Stadium could attest to that day.

Tough luck! All-America guard Zak Zinter, an NFL prospect, suffered a severe left leg injury during Michigan’s next possession …

One play after medical personnel carted Zinter off the field, Trente Jones entered and played right tackle, while Karsen Barnhart shuffled over to right guard and Corum scored on an emotional 22-yard run. The Wolverines collected a FG on their next possession to take a 10-point lead with 3:03 into the fourth quarter …

An incredible TD run from Blake Corum right after Zak Zinter leaves due to injury. Michigan up 24-17.

Michigan’s double-digit advantage didn’t last long as Harrison took advantage of Johnson’s leg injury that forced him to the sideline and scored on a 14-yard pass from McCord …

Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr. for the 14-yard TD. Ohio State down 27-24

Presidential fact …

Taking over with 8:05 remaining, McCarthy guided the Wolverines on a 13-play, 65-yard drive, resulting in James Turner’s 37-yard field goal. McCord, who engineered a fourth-quarter comeback win at Notre Dame earlier this season, had a chance to become a Buckeye legend. He started the drive with a solid throw …

Marvin Harrison Jr. with a BIG TIME catch

After consecutive 20-plus yard completions, McCord drove the unit to Michigan’s 37-yard line, first down, one minute remaining. Michigan’s Jaylen Harrell then pressured McCoy into his second interception, clinching the victory and a third-consecutive trip to next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes …

The final score: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24 …

3 in a row …

Out of the FBS playoff chase, McCord and the Buckeyes’ program needed some post-game consoling …

The scene after the game. Kyle McCord consoled by teammates as they head into the locker room