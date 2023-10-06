NFL News and Rumors

The NFL Community Reacts To The Death Of Chicago Bears Legend Dick Butkus

Wendi Oliveros
Dick Butkus

NFL fans were shocked to hear of the passing of legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus at the age of 80.

Butkus reportedly died in his sleep in his Malibu, California home.

He is regarded as one of the best to play his position.

A born and raised Chicagoan who never left the state to play college and pro football.

He was a standout at Illinois before joining the Bears.

Butkus is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Here is a sampling of the reactions from the NFL community at large.

Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher called Butkus an “inspiration”.

The winless Bears took the field on Thursday Night Football shortly after the news broke.

They beat the Commanders 40-20 in their best performance of the season.

Both Justin Fields and DJ Moore who had three touchdowns and over 200 yards receiving cited Butkus as their inspiration in the game.

The embodiment of greatness and respect is when a divisional opponent posts their sympathy as the Green Bay Packers did on Thursday night.

Rest in Peace Dick Butkus.

Bears NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
