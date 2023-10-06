NFL fans were shocked to hear of the passing of legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus at the age of 80.

Butkus reportedly died in his sleep in his Malibu, California home.

He is regarded as one of the best to play his position.

A born and raised Chicagoan who never left the state to play college and pro football.

He was a standout at Illinois before joining the Bears.

Butkus is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Here is a sampling of the reactions from the NFL community at large.

In the long, storied and glorious history of pro football, there has been no legend greater, no name more revered, no man more feared. Rest in peace, Dick Butkus, and thank you for leaving us all in awe every damn day of your life. pic.twitter.com/UFTbQA66Rb — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 5, 2023

Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher called Butkus an “inspiration”.

Dick Butkus was not only a Legend, he was my Idol. Loved his Frankness, Toughness, and the Inspiration he was for me! You set the Standard for the role of a MLB! Love you Dick ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2eJjomxrp — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) October 6, 2023

The winless Bears took the field on Thursday Night Football shortly after the news broke.

They beat the Commanders 40-20 in their best performance of the season.

Both Justin Fields and DJ Moore who had three touchdowns and over 200 yards receiving cited Butkus as their inspiration in the game.

“We played for him tonight”@justnfields paid tribute to the legendary Dick Butkus after a great @ChicagoBears win.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/Ic1HHpwdOc — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 6, 2023

R.I.P Dick Butkus 🙏💫

Was looking over us Tonight — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) October 6, 2023

The embodiment of greatness and respect is when a divisional opponent posts their sympathy as the Green Bay Packers did on Thursday night.

A legend of the game & part of what makes the NFL’s oldest rivalry so special. Sending our condolences to the family & friends of Dick Butkus & the entire @ChicagoBears organization 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dU7h8TtsWi — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 5, 2023

Rest in Peace Dick Butkus.

One of the all-time greats who personified the style of play of the franchise he played for and also for the city and state in which he played. Heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of the all-time great humans, Dick Butkus. This photo is from an interview I had with Dick at… pic.twitter.com/MN6W2N7bpE — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 6, 2023