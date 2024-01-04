The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Sentry on Thursday. This week, players will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2024 Sentry winner will take home a lucrative $3.6 million payout and 700 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Sentry 2024 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
This week marks the first PGA Tour event of the year and the world’s best golfers are heading to Hawaii for the 2024 Sentry. Previously known as the Tournament of Champions, The Sentry hosts all of 2023’s previous winners as they play for a $20 million purse.
Designated as a signature event, The Sentry winner is set to take home $3.6 million, one of the biggest prizes on the Tour this year.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sentry purse, prize money, and payouts.
Sentry 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Sentry is an annual tournament that kicks off the calendar year for the PGA Tour. Played every year in Hawaii, all the winners from the previous season come together and compete in the first signature event and tournament of the year.
Over the last few years, players have received an invitation through the Tour Championship. There are a total of 59 players on the field, including 21 of the top 25 players in the world.
The winner will take home the standard 18 percent payout, good for a cool $3.6 million. The top 59 players get paid with the lowest check being written out for a total of $50,000.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sentry prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Amount ($)
|1
|3,600,000
|2
|2,160,000
|3
|1,360,000
|4
|975,000
|5
|815,000
|6
|735,000
|7
|682,500
|8
|630,000
|9
|590,000
|10
|550,000
|11
|510,000
|12
|470,000
|13
|430,000
|14
|390,000
|15
|370,000
|16
|350,000
|17
|330,000
|18
|310,000
|19
|290,000
|20
|270,000
|21
|252,000
|22
|236,000
|23
|220,000
|24
|204,000
|25
|188,000
|26
|172,000
|27
|165,000
|28
|158,000
|29
|151,000
|30
|144,000
|31
|137,000
|32
|130,000
|33
|123,000
|34
|118,000
|35
|113,000
|36
|108,000
|37
|103,000
|38
|98,000
|39
|94,000
|40
|90,000
|41
|86,000
|42
|82,000
|43
|78,000
|44
|74,000
|45
|70,000
|46
|66,000
|47
|64,000
|48
|62,000
|49
|60,000
|50
|58,000
|51
|57,000
|52
|56,000
|53
|55,000
|54
|54,000
|55
|53,000
|56
|52,000
|57
|51,000
|58
|50,500
|59
|50,000
Sentry Purse Has Increased 33% Since 2023
Not only is The Sentry the inaugural tournament of the 2024 season but it’s also a signature event, meaning it features one of the biggest purses on the Tour.
This year, the Sentry purse has increased by 33 percent since last year. The field will be playing for a $20 million purse and the winner is set to take home $3.6 million.
In addition, the PGA Tour elevated the signature events this year offering 700 FedEx Cup points for the tournament. That means this weekend there’s more on the line than ever before in Hawaii.
Check out the table below to view the Sentry purses and winners since 2010.
|Year
|Winner
|Winner’s
Share ($)
|Purse ($)
|The Sentry
|2024
|TBD
|3,600,000
|20,000,000
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|2,700,000
|15,000,000
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|1,476,000
|8,200,000
|2021
|Harris English
|1,340,000
|6,700,000
|2020
|Justin Thomas (2)
|1,340,000
|6,700,000
|2019
|Xander Schauffele
|1,300,000
|6,500,000
|2018
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|1,260,000
|6,300,000
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|1,220,000
|6,100,000
|Hyundai Tournament of Champions
|2016
|Jordan Spieth
|1,180,000
|5,900,000
|2015
|Patrick Reed
|1,140,000
|5,700,000
|2014
|Zach Johnson
|1,140,000
|5,700,000
|2013
|Dustin Johnson
|1,140,000
|5,700,000
|2012
|Steve Stricker
|1,120,000
|5,600,000
|2011
|Jonathan Byrd
|1,120,000
|5,600,000