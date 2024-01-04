Golf News and Rumors

The Sentry 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 33% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Sentry on Thursday. This week, players will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2024 Sentry winner will take home a lucrative $3.6 million payout and 700 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Sentry 2024 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

This week marks the first PGA Tour event of the year and the world’s best golfers are heading to Hawaii for the 2024 Sentry. Previously known as the Tournament of Champions, The Sentry hosts all of 2023’s previous winners as they play for a $20 million purse.

Designated as a signature event, The Sentry winner is set to take home $3.6 million, one of the biggest prizes on the Tour this year.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sentry purse, prize money, and payouts.

Sentry 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Sentry is an annual tournament that kicks off the calendar year for the PGA Tour. Played every year in Hawaii, all the winners from the previous season come together and compete in the first signature event and tournament of the year.

Over the last few years, players have received an invitation through the Tour Championship. There are a total of 59 players on the field, including 21 of the top 25 players in the world.

The winner will take home the standard 18 percent payout, good for a cool $3.6 million. The top 59 players get paid with the lowest check being written out for a total of $50,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sentry prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Amount ($)
1 3,600,000
2 2,160,000
3 1,360,000
4 975,000
5 815,000
6 735,000
7 682,500
8 630,000
9 590,000
10 550,000
11 510,000
12 470,000
13 430,000
14 390,000
15 370,000
16 350,000
17 330,000
18 310,000
19 290,000
20 270,000
21 252,000
22 236,000
23 220,000
24 204,000
25 188,000
26 172,000
27 165,000
28 158,000
29 151,000
30 144,000
31 137,000
32 130,000
33 123,000
34 118,000
35 113,000
36 108,000
37 103,000
38 98,000
39 94,000
40 90,000
41 86,000
42 82,000
43 78,000
44 74,000
45 70,000
46 66,000
47 64,000
48 62,000
49 60,000
50 58,000
51 57,000
52 56,000
53 55,000
54 54,000
55 53,000
56 52,000
57 51,000
58 50,500
59 50,000

Sentry Purse Has Increased 33% Since 2023

Not only is The Sentry the inaugural tournament of the 2024 season but it’s also a signature event, meaning it features one of the biggest purses on the Tour.

This year, the Sentry purse has increased by 33 percent since last year. The field will be playing for a $20 million purse and the winner is set to take home $3.6 million.

In addition, the PGA Tour elevated the signature events this year offering 700 FedEx Cup points for the tournament. That means this weekend there’s more on the line than ever before in Hawaii.

Check out the table below to view the Sentry purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Winner’s

Share ($)

 Purse ($)
The Sentry
2024 TBD 3,600,000 20,000,000
Sentry Tournament of Champions
2023 Jon Rahm 2,700,000 15,000,000
2022 Cameron Smith 1,476,000 8,200,000
2021 Harris English 1,340,000 6,700,000
2020 Justin Thomas (2) 1,340,000 6,700,000
2019 Xander Schauffele 1,300,000 6,500,000
2018 Dustin Johnson (2) 1,260,000 6,300,000
2017 Justin Thomas 1,220,000 6,100,000
Hyundai Tournament of Champions
2016 Jordan Spieth 1,180,000 5,900,000
2015 Patrick Reed 1,140,000 5,700,000
2014 Zach Johnson 1,140,000 5,700,000
2013 Dustin Johnson 1,140,000 5,700,000
2012 Steve Stricker 1,120,000 5,600,000
2011 Jonathan Byrd 1,120,000 5,600,000
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
