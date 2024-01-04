The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Sentry on Thursday. This week, players will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2024 Sentry winner will take home a lucrative $3.6 million payout and 700 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Sentry 2024 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

This week marks the first PGA Tour event of the year and the world’s best golfers are heading to Hawaii for the 2024 Sentry. Previously known as the Tournament of Champions, The Sentry hosts all of 2023’s previous winners as they play for a $20 million purse.

Designated as a signature event, The Sentry winner is set to take home $3.6 million, one of the biggest prizes on the Tour this year.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sentry purse, prize money, and payouts.

Sentry 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Sentry is an annual tournament that kicks off the calendar year for the PGA Tour. Played every year in Hawaii, all the winners from the previous season come together and compete in the first signature event and tournament of the year.

Over the last few years, players have received an invitation through the Tour Championship. There are a total of 59 players on the field, including 21 of the top 25 players in the world.

The winner will take home the standard 18 percent payout, good for a cool $3.6 million. The top 59 players get paid with the lowest check being written out for a total of $50,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sentry prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Amount ($) 1 3,600,000 2 2,160,000 3 1,360,000 4 975,000 5 815,000 6 735,000 7 682,500 8 630,000 9 590,000 10 550,000 11 510,000 12 470,000 13 430,000 14 390,000 15 370,000 16 350,000 17 330,000 18 310,000 19 290,000 20 270,000 21 252,000 22 236,000 23 220,000 24 204,000 25 188,000 26 172,000 27 165,000 28 158,000 29 151,000 30 144,000 31 137,000 32 130,000 33 123,000 34 118,000 35 113,000 36 108,000 37 103,000 38 98,000 39 94,000 40 90,000 41 86,000 42 82,000 43 78,000 44 74,000 45 70,000 46 66,000 47 64,000 48 62,000 49 60,000 50 58,000 51 57,000 52 56,000 53 55,000 54 54,000 55 53,000 56 52,000 57 51,000 58 50,500 59 50,000

Sentry Purse Has Increased 33% Since 2023

Not only is The Sentry the inaugural tournament of the 2024 season but it’s also a signature event, meaning it features one of the biggest purses on the Tour.

This year, the Sentry purse has increased by 33 percent since last year. The field will be playing for a $20 million purse and the winner is set to take home $3.6 million.

In addition, the PGA Tour elevated the signature events this year offering 700 FedEx Cup points for the tournament. That means this weekend there’s more on the line than ever before in Hawaii.

Check out the table below to view the Sentry purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Winner’s Share ($) Purse ($) The Sentry 2024 TBD 3,600,000 20,000,000 Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023 Jon Rahm 2,700,000 15,000,000 2022 Cameron Smith 1,476,000 8,200,000 2021 Harris English 1,340,000 6,700,000 2020 Justin Thomas (2) 1,340,000 6,700,000 2019 Xander Schauffele 1,300,000 6,500,000 2018 Dustin Johnson (2) 1,260,000 6,300,000 2017 Justin Thomas 1,220,000 6,100,000 Hyundai Tournament of Champions 2016 Jordan Spieth 1,180,000 5,900,000 2015 Patrick Reed 1,140,000 5,700,000 2014 Zach Johnson 1,140,000 5,700,000 2013 Dustin Johnson 1,140,000 5,700,000 2012 Steve Stricker 1,120,000 5,600,000 2011 Jonathan Byrd 1,120,000 5,600,000