The Philadelphia Eagles have been teasing a major uniform announcement set for July 31.

Who’s the first player you think of when you see this logo? pic.twitter.com/4vWIxZ511L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 28, 2023



However, it became apparent that everyone knew what was coming so they dropped the news and the look a couple of days early.

What’s old is new, and kelly green is the latest example of this.

The 1970s and 1980s Eagles teams were known for the kelly green look.

Thought y’all would want the high-res versions of these#KellyGreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/7gabV55ewX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2023

In addition to the vintage jersey of the Ron Jaworski and Randall Cunningham era, Eagles fans will also be treated to the vintage Eagles helmet complete with the wings in full view from the front.

The Philadelphia Eagles Kelly Green Jersey Will Officially Unveil On July 31st. Are you getting one? pic.twitter.com/tr3NzIIinQ — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 28, 2023

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been vocal about his desire to bring back the kelly green.

He knows the diehard and loyal Eagles fans who have supported the team for decades will love it.

In fact, the alternate jerseys will go on sale Monday morning so fans have plenty of time to stock up and support the defending NFC Champions in this look.

The only remaining question is which games the Eagles will wear the throwback uniforms and helmets.

Christmas Day seems like an obvious and festive choice as the Eagles host their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on that day.

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Schedule. pic.twitter.com/gmIhZE98xs — Average Eagles Fans (@AVGEaglesFans) May 12, 2023

