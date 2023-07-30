NFL News and Rumors

The Worst Kept Secret Is Officially Out: Philadelphia Eagles Will Wear Throwback Kelly Green Uniforms In 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been teasing a major uniform announcement set for July 31.


However, it became apparent that everyone knew what was coming so they dropped the news and the look a couple of days early.

What’s old is new, and kelly green is the latest example of this.

The 1970s and 1980s Eagles teams were known for the kelly green look.

In addition to the vintage jersey of the Ron Jaworski and Randall Cunningham era, Eagles fans will also be treated to the vintage Eagles helmet complete with the wings in full view from the front.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been vocal about his desire to bring back the kelly green.

He knows the diehard and loyal Eagles fans who have supported the team for decades will love it.

In fact, the alternate jerseys will go on sale Monday morning so fans have plenty of time to stock up and support the defending NFC Champions in this look.

The only remaining question is which games the Eagles will wear the throwback uniforms and helmets.

Christmas Day seems like an obvious and festive choice as the Eagles host their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on that day.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
