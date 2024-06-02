Tennis News and Rumors

Three Americans in the fourth round of 2024 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
The fourth round of the 2024 French Open will take place over the next 48 hours. Of the 16 men’s players is one American man and of the 16 women’s players is two American women.

Coco Gauff

The reigning United States Open champion from Atlanta, Georgia and third seed on the women’s side beat 30th seed and 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4 in the third round on Friday. Gauff broke Yastremska five times in 11 opportunities in the match. In the fourth round on Sunday, Gauff will play 51st ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy. Gauff has won their two prior meetings. The first match came in the second round of Guadalajara in 2022 (7-6, 6-3), and the second match came in the second round of Dubai in 2024 (6-1, 7-5).

Emma Navarro

The native of New York City and the 22nd seed upset the 14th seed and 2017 United States Open finalist Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois 7-6, 7-6 in an all-American third round matchup on Saturday. Navarro won 7-5 in the first set tiebreak and 7-3 in the second set tiebreak. It was not surprising that the statistics were very even throughout the match. Navarro won the right points at the right time. Next up for Navarro is world number two and the Australian Open champion the last two years, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Navarro won their only prior meeting. That came in the fourth round of Indian Wells this year, which Navarro won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz

The native of Rancho Santa Fe, California and the 12th seed beat Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 5-7, 6-3. Fritz had 12 aces compared to nine for Kokkinakis, and broke Kokkinakis five times. Next up for Fritz is Casper Ruud of Norway, the seventh seed and three-time grand slam finalist. Ruud reached the final of the United States Open in 2022, French Open in 2022 and 2023. Fritz has not reached a grand slam semifinal as of yet.

