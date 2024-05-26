Three Key Players Still on the Free Agent Market

NFL free agency was quite interesting this offseason. It was one of the busiest periods in recent memory for the NFL. Now that things have quieted down and with OTA’s underway, many teams are looking to the new season. However, there are still some high-profile names still on the free agent market. Players who can certainly benefit the right squad and have the accolades to prove they are still a star in this competitive league. Without further adieu, here are three of the best free agent players still available on the market.

Three Star NFL Players Still Available on the Free Agent Market

Free Agent #1: Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard may have missed some time last year. However, that still does not take away the fact that he is a four-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro cornerback. Yes, defensive backs start to regress once they hit their 30’s, but a team looking for a reliable second cornerback could still benefit from his services. Throughout Howard’s career, he has logged 29 interceptions (including a league-best 10 picks in 2020), 95 passes defended, and eight tackles for a loss.

Free Agent #2: Shaquille Leonard

Shaquille Leonard is probably the most surprising one available on the free agent market. He still has plenty of juice left in the tank and has already made three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro Teams in his seven year career. Not to mention, Leonard was also the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Shaquille Leonard can still bolster a defense if the correct team picks him up this offseason. This past year is not a good sample as he was traded mid-season to the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career though, Leonard has logged 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, 16 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss, and 637 combined tackles including a league-high 163 during his rookie campaign. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year could still be a net positive for the right situation.

Free Agent #3: Justin Simmons

Many thought Simmons would go to the Pittsburgh Steelers after his release by the Denver Broncos. For whatever reason, that never came to fruition. Simmons has arguably been the best safety in the NFL the past couple of seasons. Last year, he recorded three interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, two tackles for a loss, and 70 combined tackles. The year before, Simmons was tied for a league-high six interceptions and also logged seven passes defended and 69 combined tackles. A team needing help in the back end of their secondary and wanting some veteran leadership would be a solid fit for the free agent safety.