Tennis News and Rumors

Tiafoe, Shelton, Gauff, & Keys Make US Open History With Quarterfinals Appearance

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tiafoe, Shelton, Gauff, & Keys Make US Open History With Quarterfinals Appearance

History was made on Monday after Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Madison Keys advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2023 US Open.

It was a monumental achievement for American tennis, marking the first time that four African Americans have reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal in the Open Era since 1968.

On Tuesday night, there will be an all-Africian-American U.S. Open quarterfinal between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

The match is set to be a huge moment in tennis history. The sport has been largely viewed as rich and white but those sentiments are beginning to change.

On the Women’s side, Gauff will see Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday afternoon while Keys’ quarterfinal matchup is scheduled for Wednesday.

Men’s Singles US Open Quarterfinals Matchup

It’s been two decades since an American has won a men’s Grand Slam singles title.

However, there is a good chance that could change very soon.

Tiafoe, Shelton, and Taylor Fritz have all advanced to the quarterfinals in the men’s draw.

The 2023 US Open will mark the first time in 18 years that three American men have reached the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal between Tiafoe and Shelton is already being dubbed as a great moment in sports and huge for minorities in tennis.

“It’s going to be good. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, a great representation of people of color, right? Two people of color playing in the quarterfinals, huge match on Arthur Ashe,” Tiafoe said. “It’s a pretty monumental moment. I’m pretty excited to compete against him. Hopefully, it’s a great battle.”

Regardless of the outcome, the winner will be American and headed to the semifinals.

Women’s Singles US Open Quarterfinals Matchup

In the women’s bracket, Coco Gauff beat Caroline Wozniacki to secure her spot in the quarterfinals. She becomes the first American teenager since Serena Williams to reach consecutive quarterfinals.

After her win over Wozniacki, the 19-year-old was excited about four African Americans reaching the quarterfinals this year.

“[The wave of energy right now] it’s really great. I was so happy. Obviously, I know Tommy really well, too. But I was really happy for Ben’s win. Especially they played each other in Australia, so it’s nice to just see the competitiveness between the countrymen and us all doing well,” Gauff said.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz

US Open Day 9: 3 Quarterfinal Matches To See On Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  49min
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Refutes Reporting That She Left The Court Crying After Loss To Madison Keys
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Alexander Zverev
US Open Fan Ejected: What Does Deutschland über alles Mean?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
US Open: Americans Taylor Townsend And Ben Shelton Advance To Mixed Doubles Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff
US Open: Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Advance To Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
Madison Keys
Quarterfinal Bound: Madison Keys Defeats World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, Faces Wimbledon Champ Marketa Vondrousova Next
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jelena Ostapenko Iga Swiatek
US Open Round Of 16: Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Is Ousted By Jelena Ostapenko
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top