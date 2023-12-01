Tiger Woods made his return to golf this week at the Hero World Challenge alongside his good friend Justin Thomas. The two were paired together in the first round and were caught having the time of their lives on the course.

Their bromance was on full display, as the two were seen laughing and walking the course together at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas Having Fun in First Round

Despite the strength of the field, all eyes were on Tiger Woods on Thursday as he competed in the Hero World Challenge. Woods ended the day hitting 75, just three over par. He currently sits in 18th but is still in the mix against the small field.

The Albany Golf Course doesn’t allow golf carts, meaning players must walk the course. Woods was matched with Justin Thomas in the first round, who also happens to be one of his good friends.

It was evident on the course that the two were close as Woods and Thomas’ friendship was fun to watch during the first round. The PGA Tour caught some of the moments including both of them laughing and mimicking the same action walking on the course.

What are these two talking about? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q9Ak5YfUiq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023

At the end of the round, the two even joked amongst each other on who needed an ice bath more.

“Who needs an ice bath more?” “Me.”

@TigerWoods and @JustinThomas34 are having some fun in the Bahamas 😂 pic.twitter.com/irJT2lHkiy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023

In his interview after Round 1, Woods was happy to be back on the course. It seemed like the 15-major championship winner was excited to be back on the course and competing against Thomas again. It was a great feeling for him especially coming off his ankle surgery.

The boys are so back. pic.twitter.com/t3VZcPUh8t — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Commend Tiger Woods’ Commitment to Golf

Both Jordan Spieth and Thomas spoke on Woods’ role with the policy board. Earlier this summer, Woods joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time, becoming the sixth player director.

According to Spieth and Thomas, he’s been taking his role very seriously, looking at ways to better the game. Despite not playing in as many tournaments, Woods is still committed to the PGA Tour and he’s willing to listen in order to find ways to grow the game of golf.