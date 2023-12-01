Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas Are Having Fun at Hero World Challenge

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas Are Having Fun at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods made his return to golf this week at the Hero World Challenge alongside his good friend Justin Thomas. The two were paired together in the first round and were caught having the time of their lives on the course.

Their bromance was on full display, as the two were seen laughing and walking the course together at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas Having Fun in First Round

Despite the strength of the field, all eyes were on Tiger Woods on Thursday as he competed in the Hero World Challenge. Woods ended the day hitting 75, just three over par. He currently sits in 18th but is still in the mix against the small field.

The Albany Golf Course doesn’t allow golf carts, meaning players must walk the course. Woods was matched with Justin Thomas in the first round, who also happens to be one of his good friends.

It was evident on the course that the two were close as Woods and Thomas’ friendship was fun to watch during the first round. The PGA Tour caught some of the moments including both of them laughing and mimicking the same action walking on the course.

At the end of the round, the two even joked amongst each other on who needed an ice bath more.

In his interview after Round 1, Woods was happy to be back on the course. It seemed like the 15-major championship winner was excited to be back on the course and competing against Thomas again. It was a great feeling for him especially coming off his ankle surgery.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Commend Tiger Woods’ Commitment to Golf

Both Jordan Spieth and Thomas spoke on Woods’ role with the policy board. Earlier this summer, Woods joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time, becoming the sixth player director.

According to Spieth and Thomas, he’s been taking his role very seriously, looking at ways to better the game. Despite not playing in as many tournaments, Woods is still committed to the PGA Tour and he’s willing to listen in order to find ways to grow the game of golf.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Jon Rahm To Leave PGA Tour, Sign $600M Deal Join LIV Golf In 2024

Jon Rahm To Leave PGA Tour, Sign $600M Deal Join LIV Golf In 2024

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Hero World Challenge Round 2 Tee Times and Leaderboard
Hero World Challenge 2023 Leaderboard and Round 2 Tee Times
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Albany Golf Course Scorecard For Hero World Challenge 2023
Albany Golf Course Scorecard For Hero World Challenge 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 30 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Hero World Challenge 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Hero World Challenge 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 30 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Hero World Challenge 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Hero World Challenge 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 30 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does a Albany Golf Course Membership Cost?
How Much Does an Albany Golf Course Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 30 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Hero World Challenge 2023 History, Past Winners & Results
Hero World Challenge 2023 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top