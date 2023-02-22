The launch of TGL, a high-tech golf league founded by TMRW Sports, is only a few months away. The company, which is owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is set to launch a new golf league that will force players to compete on a virtual course.

The tech-infused team golf league will partner up with the PGA Tour for the next step within professional golf.

On Tuesday at Palm Beach State College, both Woods and McIlroy celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of the arena.

Both golfers put silver plated shovels into the dirt as the first step of the actual construction begins.

Woods and McIlroy Close To Launching Golf League

The innovative golf league is set to launch in January 2024.

Six teams of three PGA Tour players will face off in a match on a data-driven virtual course, which also features a short-game complex for chipping and putting.

The event will be played on Monday nights and will only take two hours. So far, there will be 15 matches in the regular season, followed by semifinals and a final. Fans will be allowed to sit in the arena, letting them get close to the action of some of the world’s best golfers.

So far, Tiger Woods and McIlroy will be joined by Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose plus Xander Schaffuele.

The list will have six players currently ranked in the top 10 or better competing next January.

Not only will TGL offer an interactive experience but fans will be able to bet on the matches too.

“Wagering is part of our sport, part of our culture, we don’t know how to play golf without it” Woods said.

TGL players will be mic’d up and fans will have a front row seat inside the minds of the best golfers in the world and some of the ongoing competition that the players have amongst each other.

TGL Players List

There have been 11 players that have already signed up for the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy backed golf league.

Here is a list of players that have committed to playing in the TGL.