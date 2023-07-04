Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After LIV Golf Court Documents Leaked

Court documents recently made public by the Florida court revealed scripted talking points for Tiger Woods at a player’s meeting scheduled during the Traveler’s Championship. Woods broke the silence on leaked documents with a statement on Twitter.

Almost a month after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger was announced, the 357-page antitrust lawsuit made against the Saudi-back golf league was made public by the Florida court. The document was filled with emails, press clippings, meeting rundowns, investment agreements, and more.

While this lawsuit is now irrelevant thanks to the current merger, the Tour has yet to comment on the public documents. There were a few pages detailing “Jay Monahan’s Remarks” which included the Tour commissioner’s talking points, the town hall meeting with players at the Travelers Championship, and potential talking points for Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Documents in PGA Tour Antitrust Lawsuit

There is no confirmation on whether Woods attended the meeting or not. However, according to the documents, Woods required specific directions upon speaking at the meeting.

Woods asked that Monahan and all the Tour staff leave the room. The talking points scripted for Woods included backing up Monahan against LIV Golf, wanting his son to play as a PGA Tour member, and rallying the members to fight against LIV Golf.

It appears that Monahan used Woods as a smoking gun for the antitrust lawsuit.

A summary of the scripted talking points are listed below.

Woods would actively back the PGA Tour commissioner Jay saying “I think Jay – our captain in this scenario – is working his ass off, he’s the right guy for this war. He’s a fighter.”

In bold: “We have to actively participate in defending the PGA Tour. It’s time to join the fight.”

”You know, Charlie (Tiger’s son) is a pretty good player … maybe someday he will be a professional golfer at the highest level. When and if that happens, I want him to be a PGA Tour member, and I want the PGA Tour to look like it does now – only better.”

“So when you ask – what can I do? I have two ideas: First, do what I did: tell the Saudis to go f— themselves. And mean it. Second, tell the world – over and over, any chance you get – that you are sticking with the Tour because you are part of something bigger than yourself. That you are the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour is you. That it’s damn good, and it’s worth fighting for.”

Tiger Woods Breaks Silence

On Sunday, before the PGA Tour commented on the situation, Woods broke the silence with a statement made on Twitter. Woods revealed that he never made the speech and wasn’t aware of the document until this weekend.

The legendary golfer also added that he didn’t even attend the player’s meeting, which was scheduled at the 2022 Travelers Championship.

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers,” Woods wrote via a Twitter post.

In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 2, 2023

