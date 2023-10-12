Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Shares When His Life Peaked

Wendi Oliveros
Golf legend Tiger Woods shares some of his earliest successes in the game in a recent Q&A session with fans.

He jokingly describes his life as peaking at the age of 11.

Woods gave several reasons for this.

To begin with, his golf prowess was already evident.

He won 113 trophies before his 12th birthday which he vividly recalls because his mother made him donate all of the trophies because they took up so much space.

Woods also was undefeated in 36 golf tournaments the summer he was 11 years old; his 36-0 run was part of why he explained that was his peak.

Then, he points to academic and behavioral accomplishments including straight A report cards and no discipline issues in school.

Woods is one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game, but in his early years, he was not as vulnerable and open as he is in his late 40s after issues that affected his life outside of golf.

As long as he plays the game, he will be a subject of fascination for fans.

The question is when will he play again?

Recent footage of him hitting balls at Pebble Beach and Monterey made people wonder.

In the meantime, he has served as his 14-year-old son Charlie’s caddy and cheerleader in his recent tournament successes.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
