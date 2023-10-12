Golf legend Tiger Woods shares some of his earliest successes in the game in a recent Q&A session with fans.

He jokingly describes his life as peaking at the age of 11.

Woods gave several reasons for this.

To begin with, his golf prowess was already evident.

He won 113 trophies before his 12th birthday which he vividly recalls because his mother made him donate all of the trophies because they took up so much space.

Woods also was undefeated in 36 golf tournaments the summer he was 11 years old; his 36-0 run was part of why he explained that was his peak.

Then, he points to academic and behavioral accomplishments including straight A report cards and no discipline issues in school.

Woods is one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game, but in his early years, he was not as vulnerable and open as he is in his late 40s after issues that affected his life outside of golf.

🐅🎙️ Maybe the best Tiger Woods interview answer of all-time… 🗣️ “When I was 11 years old my life peaked” 🤣 (🎥: @TaylorMadeGolf) pic.twitter.com/yUsJ16He0a — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) October 11, 2023

As long as he plays the game, he will be a subject of fascination for fans.

The question is when will he play again?

Recent footage of him hitting balls at Pebble Beach and Monterey made people wonder.

🚨#BREAKING: Tiger Woods is hitting balls at Pebble Beach pic.twitter.com/CEd7gn2uUs — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 7, 2023

🐅 Tiger Woods flipping wedges (🎥: seanrmaher /IG) pic.twitter.com/OBjGdiWPsT — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) October 9, 2023

In the meantime, he has served as his 14-year-old son Charlie’s caddy and cheerleader in his recent tournament successes.

🚨#WATCH: Charlie Woods fires a -6, 66 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort outside of Orlando to win the Last Chance Regional and punches his ticket to the Notah Begay III National Championship. Father, Tiger Woods on the bag and walking for an added bonus 🐐pic.twitter.com/nJCglAY7q5 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 24, 2023

Golf Betting Guides 2023