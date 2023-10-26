Tiger Woods’ Starbucks Coffee Order Will Surprise Golf Fans

Tiger Woods is one of the most prolific golfers of all time. With 15 major championships under his belt, everything Woods does is fascinating to the public. While he isn’t a regular guy, the Grand Slam winner revealed that he has a very basic Starbucks order.

It’s hard not to like Woods, who goes to Starbucks like nearly every other person for their morning coffee. Even though Woods may have found his drink to be a bit “extra” and was kind of embarrassed by his go-to coffee order, his preferred drink is even simpler than most.

Woods’ order is a grande, nonfat latte, double shot with two pumps of hazelnut. While Woods may not think it’s simple, compared to the holiday menu, his drink is as easy as it comes.

Tiger Woods Go-To Coffee Order

In an interview with Golf Digest, Woods sat down with Henni Koyack and spoke about everything about his life aside from golf.

The interview dives into Woods’ personal life, down to the smallest details, including his daily coffee order.

A shy Woods replied that he gets a grande nonfat latte, double shot with two pumps of hazelnut.

Golf fans could try Woods’ go-to coffee order for only $4.75. Many would consider Woods’ coffee order very basic. However, it contains 200 calories, 37 carbs, and 12 grams of protein per serving.

Woods’ TGL League Set to Tee off in New Year

While Woods’ has been recovering from injury, he hasn’t been on a golf course in quite some time, missing all major championships this year. To keep busy, Woods is preparing for the launch of his new golf league, TGL.

The league will feature six teams consisting of three PGA Tour players who will compete on giant golf simulators. It’s scheduled for primetime as fans can tune into 18 holes of head-to-head match play every week. Each team will play five matches across 15 weeks, followed by semi-final and final matches.

TGL is scheduled to tee off on Monday evenings with the inaugural matches beginning on January 9th at 9 p.m. ET. The first matches will be played inside the SoFi Center on the Campus of Plam Beach State College holding 2,000 fans on match night.

Tiger Woods is expected to play in his league, alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffle, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and more.