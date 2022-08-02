Tiger Woods Turned Down LIV Golf Deal Worth $700M-800M

Tiger Woods would not let money interfere with his decision to stick with the PGA Tour over LIV Golf.

Woods turned down a contract offer between $700 million and $800 million to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to CEO Greg Norman.

Norman appeared on an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight and revealed that the rival golf league approached Woods before he became the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course, you’re got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

Woods Showing No Interest In LIV Golf

Woods, 46, has been among the most outspoken members against the Saudi-backed golf league. Not only has Woods denounced the rival golf league but he has also been critical of players for leaving the PGA Tour.

Woods has even stopped communicating with some of his friends based on their decision.

Bryson DeChambeau recently revealed that he has not spoken to Woods since joining LIV Golf.

DeChambeau and Woods appeared to be close during their time on the PGA Tour but Woods has apparently made his stance clear.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said. “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

LIV Golf Players Losing Sponsorship Money

Not only have PGA Tour defectors faced fierce criticism from the media but they’ve also lost millions of dollars in endorsements due to their decision.

Norman believes that LIV Golf players are being unfairly targeted by sponsors.

“That blows my mind,” Norman said. “Sponsors, by the way, who spend billions of dollars in Saudi Arabia. The PGA Tour has about 27 sponsors, I think, who do 40-plus billion dollars worth of business on an annual basis in Saudi Arabia. Why doesn’t the PGA Tour call the CEO of those organizations [and say], ‘I’m sorry we can’t do business with you because you’re doing business with Saudi Arabia.’ Why are they picking on the professional golfers?”

Despite not winning a PGA Tour event this year, Woods still ended up as the highest-paid golfer on the PGA Tour in 2022.

While Woods earned a cool $68 million in 2022, he came in at No. 5 overall on the list of the highest paid golfers, behind four players from the LIV Golf Invitational series.

With most of Woods’ current earnings coming from endorsements, it makes sense that Woods would stick with the PGA Tour, rather than risk millions in sponsorship money.