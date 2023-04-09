Tiger Woods Withdraws From The Masters

While it is not surprising news, it is not the news golf fans wanted to hear on Easter Sunday as the final rounds of The Masters commence.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the tournament, and he will not complete his third or final rounds on Sunday.

Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

Woods is a five-time Masters champion who made his 23rd consecutive cut on Saturday in cold, drenched conditions at Augusta National Golf Club.

He was seen limping and struggling to walk the course on Saturday.

The reason for his withdrawal is cited as an injury.

Tiger posted on his personal Twitter account that he reaggravated his plantar fasciitis.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

Even if he is not in the hunt on Sunday, fans like to see Tiger in his traditional red Sunday shirt on the course.

Golf is better when Tiger Woods is playing pic.twitter.com/qR8wj2fny5 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 8, 2023

Some of the fans’ best memories involve Tiger winning one of his green jackets, most recently in 2019.

Was Tiger Woods 2019 Masters win at 43 years-old the most impressive feat of his career? pic.twitter.com/KE9JGdPPib — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 4, 2023

Before the tournament began, he seemed unsure when his final Masters would be.

The golf shots are not so much the issue as the walking of 72 holes in a four-day time span.

Hopefully, the dreary Saturday is not the last time we see Tiger competing at Augusta National.

The Weather Will Be Better On Sunday

There is a lot of golf to be played on Sunday, and for once, the weather forecast will cooperate.

It will be a dry day.

The final trio on the course on Saturday, the first through third place players, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Sam Bennett only completed six holes on Saturday so it is a 30-hole golf day for them.

Watch live action from The Masters on CBS on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM EDT to 7:00 PM EDT.

