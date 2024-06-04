Tigers retire Jim Leyland’s number 10

The Detroit Tigers are set to retire the number 10 of manager Jim Leyland. The native of Toledo, Ohio managed the Tigers from 2006 to 2013.

Record with the Tigers

In 1297 regular season games managing the Tigers from 2006 to 2013, Leyland had a record of 700 wins and 59 losses for a winning percentage of .540. Only one season out of eight seasons where Leyland managed the Tigers did the club finish under .500. That came in 2008 when the Tigers were at 74 wins and 88 losses. Three times the Tigers won 90 games in a season with Leyland at the helm. They were at 95 wins and 67 losses for a winning percentage of .586 in 2006, 95 wins and 67 losses again in 2011, and 93 wins and 69 losses for a winning percentage of .574 in 2013.

Playoff results with the Tigers

Leyland reached the postseason four seasons out of eight while with Detroit. In his first season with the Tigers in 2006, the Tigers got the American League Wildcard spot. They then upset the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series three games to one before sweeping the Oakland Athletics four games to none in the American League Championship Series. Then in the World Series, the Tigers lost in five games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2011, the Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays three games to one in the ALDS before losing to the Texas Rangers in six games in the ALCS. In 2012, the Tigers won the American League Central despite only posting a record of 88 wins and 74 losses. They beat the Athletics in five games in the ALDS, swept the Yankees in the ALCS, and lost in four straight games to the San Francisco Giants in the World Series. Then in 2013, the Tigers beat the Athletics in five games in the ALDS, and then lost to the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS.