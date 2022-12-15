Tigers sign pitcher Michael Lorenzen

The Detroit Tigers have signed starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million according to spotrac.com on Wednesday. The Tigers will become the third team Lorenzen has played for following seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (from 2015 to 2021) and one season with the Los Angeles Angels (2022).

2022 Statistics

This past season Lorenzen was a full-time starting pitcher for only the second time in his Major League Baseball career and first time since his rookie season of 2015 with the Reds. The 2022 MLB season had significance for Lorenzen because he had the opportunity to pitch in his native city of Anaheim on a regular basis.

In 18 starts, he had a record of eight wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.24. In 97 2/3 innings pitched, Lorenzen gave up 81 hits, 46 earned runs, 11 home runs, 44 walks, and had 85 strikeouts, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.28.

Lorenzen had two quality starts where he did not give up an earned run and got the win in 2022. The first game was on April 25 in a 3-0 Angels win over the American League Central Division champion Cleveland Guardians, and the second was on May 21 in a 5-3 Angels win over the Oakland Athletics.

Career Statistics

Lorenzen has a career record of 31 wins and 29 losses with an earned run average of 4.10 in 313 games (44 starts and 269 relief appearances). In 571 innings pitched, he has given up 533 hits, 260 earned runs, 63 home runs, and 241 walks. Lorenzen also has 491 strikeouts and a career WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.36.

Tigers Starting Rotation

Lorenzen now joins a Tigers starting rotation that includes Matthew Boyd of Bellevue, Washington, Spencer Turnbull of Demopolis, Alabama, Tarik Skubal of Hayward, California, Eduardo Rodriguez of Valencia, Venezuela, and Matt Manning of Sacramento, California. Skubal is not expected to start the season with the Tigers after having forearm surgery in August.