Tigers sign reliever Tommy Kahnle

The Detroit Tigers have signed relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle of Latham, New York. The terms of the deal according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors are one year and $7.75 million.

Fifth Major League Team

Kahnle has played for four Major League Baseball teams in the past and the Tigers are his fifth franchise. He has previously pitched two seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2014 and 2015), two seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2016 and 2017), six seasons in two separate stints with the New York Yankees (2017 to 2020 and 2023 to 2024), and one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022).

2024 MLB Statistics

Kahnle pitched in 50 games and had a record of zero wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.11. In 42 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 30 hits, 10 earned runs, five home runs and 19 walks, to go along with 46 strikeouts, one save, 16 holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

2024 MLB save

Kahnle picked up his eighth career save and only save of the 2024 Major League Baseball season on September 15 in a 5-2 Yankees win over the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Kahnle faced one batter, Jarren Duran, and forced him to hit into a double play. Kahnle only had four pitches, and had two strikes.

Tommy John Surgery

The reason why Kahnle missed the entire 2021 Major League Baseball season was due to Tommy John surgery. Kahnle had the surgery in the first week of August, 2020, and signed a two-year contract with the Dodgers on December 29, 2020, despite the fact the Dodgers knew he would not be available for the majority of the first year of his contract. As it was, Kahnle did not make his Dodgers debut until May 1, 2022 in a 6-3 Dodgers win over the Detroit Tigers. Kahnle only played four games with Los Angeles before going on the injured list again with right forearm inflammation.