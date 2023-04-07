MLB News and Rumors

Time To Move? Oakland A’s Again Failing to Attract Respectable MLB Attendance Figures

Jeff Hawkins
mlb oakland a bad attendance (1)

With six home games to open the 2023 MLB campaign, most clubs would consider it a major advantage to use a buzzing hometown crowd to generate early-season momentum. 

Most teams, that is, but not the Oakland A’s. 

Following six games at the crumbling Oakland Coliseum, the A’s dropped four games, supported by a combined 68,572 fans. That’s an average attendance of 11,428. 

Well, say what you will, but that’s an improvement on last season. 

It’s time for the A’s to bid adieu to the Bay Area.  

Hello Las Vegas?

Oakland A’s May Be Forced To Move To Gain Attention  

The A’s failure to attract respectable crowds to the Coliseum is not unique. Last year, they placed last in attendance, averaging 9,973 fans in 79 openings. 

During the final three games of the opening six-game homestand, the series against the Cleveland Guardians seemed to be an entertainment after-thought throughout the region.  

Tuesday’s contest attracted an announced crowd of 3,407, which cheered the A’s on to a 4-3 victory. To put the A’s degrading situation in perspective, 11 of 13 Triple-A games drew more spectators that night. 

On Wednesday, 4,930 came out for a 6-4 loss to the Guardians. 

The A’s only have themselves to blame.  

Over the past two seasons, the A’s front office continued to slash payroll, jettisoning fan favorites like Chris Bassitt, Matt Chapman, Sean Murphy and Cole Irvin, among others. On the other end of the spectrum, the New York Mets employ two starting pitchers, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, whose individual deals this season are worth more than the entire A’s payroll. 

Hello Las Vegas?

Compared To Worcester, Oakland’s Popular With Fans 

The A’s struggling to attract fans is nothing new.  

Remember April 17, 1979? An announced crowd of 653 watched the Seattle Mariners edge the A’s 6-5. 

On Aug. 22, 2022, 2,630 fans came out to the Coliseum. 

On May 2, 2022, 2,488 spectators showed up, the fewest number of fans since Sept. 9, 1980. 

Of course, those figures could be debated. Last April, 30-40 feral cats reportedly made the barren Coliseum their home. 

Well, at least Oakland is not Worcester. 

In the second-to-last game of the season against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 28, 1882, the host Worcesters welcomed only six fans to the matchup between two teams who were in the process of being dropped by the National League. Also known as the Brown Stockings or Ruby Legs, Worcester played its home games at the Worcester Driving Park Grounds. The ballpark was “filled” with 25 fans in the franchise’s finale the next day. 

So cheer up, Oakland.

Hello Las Vegas? 

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

