Titans Fire Head Coach Mike Vrabel After Six Seasons

The Tennessee Titans have fired coach Mike Vrabel, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Titans’ Owner Amy Adams Strunk wanted fresh perspective in the coaching staff after a 6-18 stretch over the last two seasons, including 1-9 in division games. https://t.co/m9OKXE19VX pic.twitter.com/9l1W5BRloL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2024

After six seasons, the Titans and Vrabel are going their separate ways. Schefter reported that Titans owner Amy Adam Strunk wanted a “fresh perspective” in the coaching staff, leading to the decision to move on from Vrabel.

Vrabel signed a five-year deal in January 2018 to become the head coach of the Titans. Vrabel led the Titans to four straight winning seasons to start his tenure.

Under Vrabel, the Titans made three consecutive playoff appearances (2019-2021), highlighted by a trip to the 2020 AFC Championship game, where Tennessee fell to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

After leading the Titans to a 12-5 record during the 2021-2022 season, Vrabel was named the NFL Coach of the Year.

The Titans finished below .500 and missed the playoffs over the last two seasons.

Where Will Vrabel End Up Next?

Fair to say: Keep an eye on New England and what’s next for Bill Belichick. https://t.co/biLPzv1U51 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2024

Vrabel is widely considered one of the better coaches in the league. He will most certainly be in consideration for a head coaching position this offseason.

The obvious team to keep an eye on is the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick is still under contract in New England, but there has been speculation that the future Hall of Fame coach wants to leave the Patriots.

If the Patriots move on from Belichick, Vrabel would be a logical replacement. Vrabel played eight seasons with the Patriots from 2001-2008, winning three Super Bowls in New England while making First-Team All-Pro in 2007.