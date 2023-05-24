Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has quickly become one of the most respected coaches in the NFL. Since taking over in 2018, the Titans have finished above .500 in four of five seasons, making three trips to the playoffs. Here, we explore Mike Vrabel’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Mike Vrabel Contract And Salary

“Ryan (Tannehill) will be the starting QB on Monday. Malik (Willis) will be the backup. Will (Levis) will be the third quarterback. And what I’ve told them is whatever happens after that will be up to the players.”#Titans coach Mike Vrabel on his QBs: https://t.co/cZHLSQnSwv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

As the head coach of the Titans, Vrabel earns approximately $9.5 million per year. Vrabel is the 10th highest-paid coach in the league.

Vrabel was hired as the head coach of the Titans in 2018, replacing Mike Mularkey, who was fired. Vrabel signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed amount of money.

Following a third-straight playoff appearance in the 2021 season, the Titans signed Vrabel to a contract extension for “many more years to come.”

Mike Vrabel Net Worth

Reports estimate Vrabel’s net worth is between $10-$15 million. However, that number has certainly gone up since retiring from the NFL and becoming a head coach.

Vrabel was an All-American linebacker at Ohio State before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1997 NFL Draft. Vrabel is best known for his time in New England from 2001-2008, where we won three Super Bowls.

Vrabel played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2010 before retiring.

Mike Vrabel Head Coaching Record

In five seasons as the head coach of the Titans, Vrabel’s regular season record is 48-34, along with a 2-3 postseason record.

Vrabel led the Titans to the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2019-2021. During the 2019-2020 playoffs, the sixth-seeded Titans upset the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens to reach the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2011, Vrabel joined the Ohio State coaching staff as a defensive coach.

From 2014-2016, Vrabel served as the linebackers coach of the Houston Texans before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2017.

Mike Vrabel Wife

Vrabel met his future wife, Jen, at Ohio State, where she played for the volleyball team. They have been married for over 20 years.

The couple has two sons: Tyler, an offensive lineman at Boston College before signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022; and Carter, a baseball player who recently committed to play at Tennessee Tech.

