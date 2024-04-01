MLB News and Rumors

Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games!

USATSI_22673892 (1)

Welcome to the first full week of the 2024 MLB regular season!

There are 15-games on the schedule for today including a much-anticipated debut and a bitter rivalry series that dates back to 1889! First the debut, Chicago Cubs prized free agent Shota Imanga will make his MLB debut on Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Chicago signed the Japanese lefty to a four-year/$53 million deal in January after missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, respectively. In the night cap, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will renew their rivalry that dates nearly 150-years to the boroughs of New York City.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, probable pitching matchups, betting odds, and more!

Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox | 2:10 PM | Guaranteed Rate Field

  • 📺Braves: Bally Sports Southwest | White Sox: NBC Sports Chicago
  • 📻Braves: 680 AM | White Sox: WMVP 1000 AM
  • ⚾️Braves: Charlie Morton | White Sox: Chris Flexen
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -2.5 -115 -300 0 9 -105
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +2.5 -105 +240 U 9 -115

 

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs | 2:20 PM | Wrigley Field

  • 📺Rockies: MLB.tv/Rockies.com | Cubs: Marquee Sports Network | National: MLB Network
  • 📻Rockies: KOA 850 AM| Cubs: 670 The Score
  • ⚾️Rockies: Dakota Hudson | Cubs: Shota Imanaga
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -115 +185 0 7 -120
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 -105 -225 U 7 +100

 

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals | 4:05 PM | Nationals Park

  • 📺Pirates: Sportsnet Pittsburgh | Nationals: MASN
  • 📻Pirates: KDKA-FM 93.7 | Nationals: 106.7 The Fan
  • ⚾️Pirates: Marco Gonzalez | Nationals: Mackenzie Gore
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +155 -105 0 8.5 -110
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -190 -115 U 8.5 -110

 

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles | 6:35 PM | Oriole Park at Camden Yards

  • 📺Royals: Bally Sports Kansas City | Orioles: MASN2
  • 📻Royals: KCSP 610 | Orioles: 98 ROCK FM
  • ⚾️Royals: Michael Wacha | Orioles: Dean Kremer
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -160 +130 0 8 -115
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +135 -155 U 8 -105

 

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies | 6:40 PM | Citizens Bank Park

  • 📺Reds: Bally Sports Ohio | Phillies: NBC Sports Philadelphia +
  • 📻Reds: WLW 700 | Phillies: 94 WIP
  • ⚾️Reds: Andrew Abbot | Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -160 +125 0 8.5 +100
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +135 -150 U 8.5 -120

 

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins | 6:40 PM | LoanDepot Park

  • 📺Angels: Bally Sports West | Marlins: Bally Sports Florida
  • 📻Angels: KLAA 880 AM | Marlins: Fox Sports 940AM
  • ⚾️Angels: Chase Silseth | Marlins: Max Meyer
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +155 -105 O 8.5 -120
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! _1.5 -190 -115 U 8.5 +100

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays | 6:50 PM | Tropicana Field

  • 📺Rangers: Bally Sports Southwest | Rays: Bally Sports Florida | National: FS1
  • 📻Rangers: 105.3 The Fan | Rays: WDAE 620 AM
  • ⚾️Rangers: Dane Dunning | Rays: Ryan Pepiot
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -200 +105 O 8.5 -105
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +165 -125 U 8.5 -115

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets | 7:10 PM | Citi Field

  • 📺Tigers: Bally Sports Detroit | Mets: SportsNet New York
  • 📻Tigers: 97.1 The Ticket | Mets: WCBS 880
  • ⚾️Tigers: Reese Olson | Mets: Sean Manea
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -200 +110 O 7.5 -110
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +165 -130 U 7.5 -110

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros | 8:10 PM | Minute Maid Park

  • 📺Blue Jays: SNET1, TVA | Astros: Space City Home Network
  • 📻Blue Jays: sportsnet.ca | Astros: KBME 790AM
  • ⚾️Blue Jays: Bowden Francis | Astros: Ronel Blanco
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -165 +120 0 9 -115
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +135 -145 U 9 -105

 

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics | 9:40 PM | Oakland Coliseum

*** MLB.tv Free Game of the Day ***

  • 📺Red Sox: NESN | Athletics: NBC Sports California Plus
  • 📻Red Sox: WEEI 93.7 | Athletics: A’s Cast
  • ⚾️Red Sox: Tanner Houck | Athletics: Joe Boyle
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +125 -145 O 8 -115
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -150 +120 U 8 -105

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners | 9:40 PM | T-Mobile Park

  • 📺Guardians: Bally Sports Great Lakes | Mariners: ROOT Sports Northwest
  • 📻Guardians: WTAM 1100 | Mariners: KIRO 710
  • ⚾️Guardians: Triston McKenzie | Mariners: Emerson Hancock
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +150 -115 O 8 -105
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -185 -105 U 8 -115

 

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres | 9:40 PM | PETCO Park

  • 📺Cardinals: Bally Sports Midwest | Padres: MLB.tv/Padres.com
  • 📻Cardinals: KMOX 1120AM | Padres: KWFN 97.3
  • ⚾️Cardinals: Kyle Gibson | Padres: Matt Waldron
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +150 -120 O 10 -110
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -185 +100 U 10 -110

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | Chase Field

  • 📺Yankees: YES Network | Diamondbacks: MLB.tv/dbacks.com
  • 📻Yankees: WFAN 660AM/101.9 FM | Diamondbacks: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
  • ⚾️Yankees: Luis Gil | Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +125 -120 O 10 -110
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -155 +100 U 10 -110

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers | 10:10 PM | Dodger Stadium

  • 📺Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area | Dodgers: SportsNet LA | National: MLB Network
  • 📻Giants: KNBR 680 | Dodgers: Dodgers Radio AM570
  • ⚾️Giants: Keaton Winn | Dodgers: James Paxton
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! +1.5 -115 +170 0 9 +100
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Monday, April 1 MLB Games! -1.5 +105 -210 U 9 -120

 

All Times are EDT | Betting Odds from BetMGM
Any Odds Listed as ” — ” Were Not Listed at the Time of Publishing. They Will Be Updated Once Available.
Topics  
MLB News and Rumors News
