Chicago Cubs to Sign Japanese Free Agent SP Shota Imanaga

Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
The next domino of the MLB free agency season has fallen. The Chicago Cubs have come to an agreement with Yokohama DeNa BayStars left-hander Shota Imanaga on a multi-year deal. The news was first reported by MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

 

The Imanaga signing comes after the Cubs were shutout in the pursuit of free agent megastar Shohei Ohtani and his Samurai Japan teammate RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 30-year-old Imanaga doesn’t have quite the fanfare of Yamamoto, however, he will make for a solid middle of the rotation starter for the Cubs.

In eight seasons with the Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League Yokohama DeNa BayStars, Imanaga went 64-50 with a 3.16 ERA, 1,021 strikeouts, and a 1.11 WHIP. He was a two-time NPB All-Star (2019, 2023) and won the 2023 Central League strikeout title (174). Imanaga also has a no-hitter to his credit.  On July 7, 2022, he struck out nine and walked one in a 2-0 BayStars win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. More recently, Imanaga started and earned the win for Samurai Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship game.

Shota Imanaga Stats

 
Year Tm Lg Lev W L W-L% ERA RA9 G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
2016 2 Teams 2 Lgs Fgn 8 10 .444 2.85 3.03 25 0 0 0 145.1 115 49 46 16 40 1 152 2 0 2 579 1.067 7.1 1.0 2.5 9.4 3.80
2017 2 Teams 2 Lgs Fgn 12 7 .632 2.86 2.86 25 24 0 3 2 0 154.0 117 49 49 13 53 2 146 5 0 3 621 1.104 6.8 0.8 3.1 8.5 2.75
2018 3 Teams 3 Lgs Fgn 9 13 .409 4.68 5.84 35 6 0 1 0 0 140.1 140 91 73 19 47 6 157 5 0 10 609 1.333 9.0 1.2 3.0 10.1 3.34
2019 Yokohama JPCL Fgn 13 7 .650 2.91 3.12 25 3 3 0 170.0 128 59 55 18 56 8 186 4 0 2 684 1.082 6.8 1.0 3.0 9.8 3.32
2020 Yokohama JPCL Fgn 5 3 .625 3.23 4.08 9 0 0 0 53.0 47 24 19 2 17 1 63 1 0 2 224 1.208 8.0 0.3 2.9 10.7 3.71
2021 2 Teams 2 Lgs Fgn 8 6 .571 2.83 2.95 25 1 0 0 149.1 118 49 47 18 32 3 140 5 0 1 584 1.004 7.1 1.1 1.9 8.4 4.38
2022 2 Teams 2 Lgs Fgn 12 4 .750 2.04 2.10 24 3 2 0 158.2 111 37 36 14 32 1 151 3 0 3 611 0.901 6.3 0.8 1.8 8.6 4.72
2023 2 Teams 2 Lgs Fgn 7 5 .583 2.66 2.77 24 2 0 0 159.0 138 49 47 18 24 4 188 4 0 3 637 1.019 7.8 1.0 1.4 10.6 7.83
Year Tm Lg Lev W L W-L% ERA RA9 G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
Fore Fore Foreign 74 55 .574 2.96 3.24 192 30 0 13 7 0 1129.2 914 407 372 118 301 26 1183 29 0 26 4549 1.076 7.3 0.9 2.4 9.4 3.93
NPB NPB NPB 64 50 .561 3.18 3.43 165 24 0 13 7 0 1002.2 841 382 354 114 280 26 1021 27 0 19 4083 1.118 7.5 1.0 2.5 9.2 3.65
All All 74 55 .574 2.96 3.24 192 30 0 13 7 0 1129.2 914 407 372 118 301 26 1183 29 0 26 4549 1.076 7.3 0.9 2.4 9.4 3.93

The Cubs will be getting a pitcher that pounds the strike zone. Imanaga has a career 29.2% strikeout rate and career 4% walk rate. The average Major League starter has a K rate of 22.1% and a walk rate near 10%, respectively. Imanaga possesses a low-90’s fastball that can reach 94-95 MPH at times. 

The one knock on Imanaga is his penchant for giving up the longball. He allowed 17 homers last season for Yokohama, the second-most by any NPB hurler, and has 0.9 career HR/9. This could become problematic in a sometimes homer friendly Wrigley Field.

Imanaga’s contract is 2-years/$30MM with multiple opt outs and escalators, according to MLB Network’s Jim Bowden. The contract can reach 4-years and upwards of $80MM with incentives and options. Bowden, a former MLB general manager, has termed the contract “very complicated.” The Cubs will owe the BayStars a posting fee in accordance with MLB and NPB’s 2018 posting agreement.

The deal will be made official pending the completion of a physical on Thursday in Chicago.

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
