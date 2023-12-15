NFL News and Rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles

After making the playoffs in his first season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles will attempt to make the postseason for the second straight year in 2023. Below, we explore Todd Bowles’ contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Todd Bowles Contract And Salary

On March 30, 2022, Bowles was named head coach of the Buccaneers after Bruce Arians stepped down to become a football consultant within the organization.

Bowles signed a five-year deal as the new head coach. Financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.

In August 2021, Bowles signed a three-year deal with Tampa to become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, reportedly worth $3 million annually.

Todd Bowles Net Worth

Bowles has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Most of Bowles’ net worth can be attributed to his six years as an NFL head coach. Bowles has also earned an NFL salary as an assistant coach since 2000.

Todd Bowles Head Coaching Record

Heading into the Buccaneers’ Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers, Bowles has a career regular season record of 40-57, with an 0-1 record in the postseason.

In Bowles’ first season as the head coach in Tampa, the Bucs won the NFC South in 2022 with an 8-9 record. However, the Bucs lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game.

In 2015, Bowles was hired as the head coach of the New York Jets. Bowles went 24-40 in four seasons and never led the Jets to the postseason.

In 2011, Bowles became the interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins after the firing of head coach Tony Sparano. The Dolphins went 2-1 under Bowles.

Bowles is also known for his time as a defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bowles was the defensive coordinator of the Bucs team that won Super Bowl LV.

As a safety, Bowles played for the Washington Redskins (1986-1990, 1992-1993) and the San Francisco 49ers (1991). Bowles was a member of the Redskins’ team that won Super Bowl XXII.

Todd Bowles Wife

Bowles has been married twice: Jill Jenkins (2000-2008) and Taneka Bowles (2012-). Bowles has four children.

Buccaneers
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
