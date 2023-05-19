NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Advised 2023 Rookie Quarterbacks At Recent Meeting

Tom Brady is Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023

There is probably no one better to offer young quarterbacks advice than retired NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

He has seen and done it all in the NFL despite humble beginnings as a 6th-round draft pick and acting as a backup to Drew Bledsoe at the beginning of his career.

At a recent meeting, Brady addressed Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts), and Will Levis (Tennessee Titans) in Los Angeles at the home of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

What Brady Said

Brady talked to Levis first and point blank told him that it does not matter that he was drafted in the second round.

Levis probably could have used that advice a few weeks ago as he painstakingly waited through the first round at the NFL Draft and was constantly photographed and videoed by the media.

Brady also said that it did not matter that Bryce Young was the first overall pick.

He was quick to mention that it is a great accomplishment that will yield more money for a finite time, but it is all about the work put in.

Brady talked about his mindset thinking there would be others who would get drafted and be as successful as he was.

This is exactly the type of thinking that made Brady so good.

Brady Practiced What He Preached

Some would call it a chip on his shoulder for being drafted so late, but Brady never stopped working to improve his game.

His intensity and desire to get better year after year and never rest on his laurels especially as the Patriots were winning Super Bowl after Super Bowl is part of his legacy.

It is wise for these young quarterbacks just starting their careers to hear from Brady.

Conclusion

It appears that Brady is not going to relax in retirement either.

He is reportedly on a gap year before beginning his NFL broadcasting gig for FOX Sports in Fall 2024.

In addition to now being a part owner of the Las Vegas Aces, Brady is rumored to be pursuing an investment into the Las Vegas Raiders franchise.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
